Fibrogen To Participate In The 24Th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: FGEN) today announced that the Company will be attending the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference taking place April 7-10, 2025.

FibroGen's management team will be available for one-on-one meetings on Wednesday, April 9th. Interested investors should contact their representative at Needham.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on development of novel therapies at the frontiers of cancer biology and anemia. Roxadustat (爱瑞卓®, EVRENZOTM) is currently approved in China, Europe, Japan, and numerous other countries for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease (CKD) patients on dialysis and not on dialysis. The Company continues to evaluate a development plan for roxadustat in anemia associated with lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome (LR-MDS) in the U.S. FG-3246 (also known as FOR46), a first-in-class antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) targeting CD46 is in development for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. This program also includes the development of FG-3180, an associated CD46-targeted PET biomarker. For more information, please visit .

For Investor Inquiries:

David DeLucia, CFA

Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

...