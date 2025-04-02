CTR Investments & Consulting Inc. Completes Acquisition Of Shibue Couture, Inc.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PALM DESERT, Calif., April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTR Investments & Consulting, Inc. (OTC Pink: (CIVX) is pleased to announce that it recently closed the transaction whereby it acquired Shibue Couture, Inc., a California corporation.

Shibue Couture, Inc., ( ) is a Huntington Beach, California-based designer, manufacturer, and seller of women's intimate apparel. It was formed in 2008 and is best known for its groundbreaking Shibue“No-Line” Strapless Panty, which has revolutionized both the fashion industry and solved the problem of visible panty-lines for everyday women.

The Shibue products are currently available in a number of nationwide retail stores and online. CTR Investments & Consulting, Inc. intends to capitalize on its newly established, but well-experienced, marketing and Internet sales teams to promote the full Shibue product line to greatly increase the exposure and resulting sales of the Shibue products online.

CTR Investments & Consulting Inc., () disclosed that the transaction closed on March 31, 2025 resulted in an exchange of all of the issued and outstanding shares capital stock of closely held Shibue Couture, Inc. for shares of a series of convertible preferred stock of CTR Investments & Consulting Inc., valued at $2,500,000. No further terms of the transaction were disclosed. Going forward, Shibue Couture, Inc. will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of CTR Investments & Consulting, Inc. As a result of this transaction, the company is no longer a shell enity.

About CTR Investments & Consulting, Inc.

CTR Investments & Consulting Inc., intends to own and/or control a portfolio of highly-successful businesses and will focus on a being a multinational conglomerate. As a holding company, CTR Investments & Consulting Inc., will be in the market to acquire a stake in various companies, both public and private. It will also focus on building a direct sales network of various AI e-commerce internet applications, manufacturing, and internet sales of various products. We will build an experienced management team that will build a diverse portfolio, buying entire companies, or interests therein, involved in technology, oil and gas, manufacturing, real estate, and other sectors, which will then become operating subsidiaries of CTR Investments & Consulting, Inc.

Precautionary and Forward-Looking Statement

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude or risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of several factors, and other risks identified in the Company's disclosures or filings with the SEC or OTC Markets, Inc. You are further cautioned that penny stocks and stocks of smaller companies like CTR Investments & Consulting, Inc. are inherently volatile and risky, and that no investor should buy this stock unless they can afford the loss of their entire investment.

Contact:

CTR Investments & Consulting Inc.,

(442) 300-6522

Source: CTR Investments & Consulting, Inc.