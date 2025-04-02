NCCAOM Welcomes P. Divya Parikh As The New Chair Of Its Board Of Commissioners

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The National Certification Commission for Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine (NCCAOM)has elected P. Divya Parikh as the new Chair of its Board of Commissioners. P. Divya Parikh, MPH, CAE is the Senior Vice President of Enterprise Data Governance for The Doctors Company (TDC), which is largest physician-owned medical malpractice insurer in the United States. With the NCCAOM governed by its Chief Executive Officer and 9 Commissioners, the Board Chair has a significant impact on furthering the organization's mission."I am honored to be appointed Chair of the Board of the Commissioners of the NCCAOM and look forward to advancing the mission of this vital organization," stated P. Divya Parikh.“This is a crucial time for the NCCAOM as we continue to elevate and support our Nationally Board-Certified Acupuncturists amid a growing recognition of acupuncture's role in integrative healthcare. Patients are increasingly seeking qualified acupuncturists for a range of health concerns, including chronic conditions, pain management, mental health, and addiction recovery. By advocating for national certification standards, the NCCAOM is committed to ensuring that patients have access to highly trained, Board-Certified Acupuncturists. This remains at the core of our advocacy efforts, and I am honored to have contributed to this mission over the years.""As Chair, I look forward to continuing our strong collaboration with CEO Mina Larson, the NCCAOM staff, and our valued partner organizations," added Parikh.Prior to joining TDC, Ms. Parikh served as the Vice President of Research & Education at the Medical Professional Liability (MPL) Association for nearly 15 years. During her tenure, she led numerous strategic initiatives focused on research, education, and technology, contributing to the advancement of the MPL industry. Her work has been widely recognized, with numerous articles published in medical journals, industry publications, and presentations domestically and internationally.Ms. Parikh has been an active member of the NCCAOM board of Commissioners since 2021, holding various leadership positions including chair of the PDA and Governance committees, liaison to the PEDR committee, and serving as Vice Chair and Secretary on the executive committee.Before her involvement in the MPL and NCCAOM communities, Ms. Parikh was the Clinical Research Coordinator and Intramural Training Director at the National Institutes of Health (NIH), where she played a pivotal role in coordinating clinical research and training programs. She holds a Master of Public Health degree from Johns Hopkins University.“With the ongoing evolution of acupuncture's role in modern healthcare, Divya is poised to guide the organization through key initiatives, including workforce development, advocacy efforts, and strengthening national recognition of acupuncture and herbal medicine as an essential healthcare profession. Her leadership, in partnership with me and our dedicated Board and staff will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the AHM profession” stated Mina Larson, NCCAOM CEO.About NCCAOMThe National Certification Commission for Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine (NCCAOM)is a non-profit 501(c)(6) organization established in 1982. NCCAOM is the only national organization that validates entry-level competency in the practice of acupuncture and Oriental medicine (AOM) through professional certification. NCCAOM certification or a passing score on the NCCAOM certification examinations are documentation of competency for licensure as an acupuncturist by 45 states plus the District of Columbia which represents 98 percent of the states that regulate acupuncture. All NCCAOM certification programs are currently accredited by the National Commission for Certification Agencies (NCCA) . To learn more about the NCCAOM, or about acupuncture and national board certification visit . To find an NCCAOM board-certified practitioner in your area, click on Find a Practitioner at .

