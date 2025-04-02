Aligning Data Strategy With Organizational Goals: Key Insights For Data Leaders Published By Info-Tech Research Group

MENAFN - PR Newswire)says Ryan Brunet , principal research director at Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech's timely resource highlights key challenges for data leaders, including unclear business outcomes and misaligned data strategies, which can hinder executive buy-in and funding. Build a Robust and Comprehensive Data Strategy offers practical guidance to help data leaders secure leadership support and align data initiatives with business goals.

"The data leader must function as the ultimate translator, playing a critical role in aligning data initiatives with the strategic priorities of the organization," explains Steve Willis , principal research director at Info-Tech Research Group. "This is not just about applying data to meet current needs but about envisioning how data can fuel future growth and innovation through its vast array of applications. By empowering the organization to shape the data journey and creating strategies that are driven by business needs, organizations can ensure that their data initiatives yield meaningful, long-term value."

The updated blueprint also outlines how AI is driving greater demand for data and increasing its potential to generate significant business value. To capitalize on this opportunity, the firm advises the development of a strong data strategy that positions data as a revenue-generating asset. In its blueprint, Info-Tech outlines five key steps for data leaders to create long-term organizational value:

the strategic context by identifying business goals, priorities, and key initiatives.business needs with technological capabilities in data management and analytics.insights into actionable initiatives, balancing technical expertise with commercial acumen.data initiatives by mapping them to overarching business objectives.that is clear, communicable, and supported by leadership.

As data initiatives often struggle to gain and maintain executive prioritization, it is up to data leaders to take charge, advocate for their strategies, and demonstrate their business impact. By aligning data initiatives with business goals and fostering an organization-first approach, data leaders can overcome common barriers and drive measurable success.

For exclusive and timely commentary from Ryan Brunet or Steve Willis, experts in data management, or to access the complete Build a Robust and Comprehensive Data Strategy blueprint, please contact [email protected] .

