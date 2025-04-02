Wahl® Benevolent Beards Contest Is Rewarding Men Who Make The World A 'Bearder' Place To Live

"Wahl® has a long history of serving communities and supporting causes, and we are excited to reward men who share in our dedication to spread positivity and goodwill," said Steven Yde, Vice President of North America Consumer at Wahl®. "This contest is a great way to find men who are generous with their time, talent and treasures, while also shining a light on the charities they're passionate about."

How to Enter the Wahl® Benevolent Beards Contest

From now until July 6, 2025, men with beards can submit a video of themselves either explaining or demonstrating how they support a charity on the contest entry page at , they can also get to the page by visiting @WahlGrooming on Instagram , TikTok or Facebook . What kind of charity? As long as it's a 501(c)(3) organization with a goal to impact the world positively, all charities will be considered. So, whether you're an animal advocate or helping humans, you have the chance to put your good grooming toward goodwill.

Following the entry period, 5 finalists will each win $500 for themselves, $500 for their charity and a Wahl® PRO SERIESTM High Visibility Trimmer . Things get exciting in August when public votes help determine which finalist wins the Grand Prize of $5,000 for himself, $20,000 for his charity and a visit from the Wahl® Mobile Barbershop to do a grooming event where barbers will offer the public FREE beard trims.

The best part of this contest is the real-life impact it has, just ask last year's winner Rodney Smith Jr. from Huntsville, AL. Smith's talent to trim his beard also extends to lawns; through his charity Raising Men & Women Lawn Care Inc. , kids from across the country have joined his mission to provide free lawn care services to the elderly, disabled and veterans. "To date, more than 400 kids have completed the '50 Yard Challenge,' and I'm so proud to present each one of those kids with lawn equipment to help them continue their goodwill. Winning this contest has allowed me to reward even more kids for their hard work," explained Smith.

For more information about the Wahl® Benevolent Beards Contest , or for facial hair tips and tools visit WahlUSA or follow @WahlGrooming on Instagram , TikTok and Facebook .

About Wahl Grooming

Celebrating its 106th anniversary, Wahl® continues to help men look and feel their best with innovative products manufactured to define and elevate the men's grooming category. The company set the standard with the first-ever practical electric hair clipper in 1919, and later strengthened its leadership with the world's first battery-powered facial hair trimmer. It's this continued commitment to excellence that has solidified Wahl's® place as the world's go-to brand for men's grooming solutions. For more information, visit WahlUSA .

Download Images of Rodney Smith Jr.:

Download Mobile Barbershop Images:

Download Mobile Barbershop B-Roll:

SOURCE WAHL