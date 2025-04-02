MYANMAR: Salesian Missions Launches Emergency Appeal To Help Those Impacted By Myanmar-Thailand Earthquake

Salesian community in Mandalay affected by the earthquake.

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y., April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesian Missions , the U.S. development arm of the Salesians of Don Bosco, has launched an emergency appeal for donations in the wake of the devastating 7.7 magnitude earthquake that struck Mandalay, Myanmar* on March 28.

The earthquake rattled much of Southeast Asia, impacting as far away as Bangkok, Thailand , where it flattened a skyscraper that was under construction. More than 2,000 people have died and 3,000 are injured, according to reports from the military government. However, there are questions on the scale of the disaster given the challenges of getting information out of Myanmar.

The earthquake brought widespread devastation, especially in Mandalay City, where numerous high-rise buildings, pagodas, mosques, and churches were reduced to rubble. The iconic Sagaing Bridge, spanning the famous Irrawaddy River, also suffered severe damage, with parts of the structure collapsing into the river.

Salesian Missions, along with the global Salesian community, is responding to the disaster both on the ground in impacted communities and by working to raise funding to help those most in need.

A Salesian reported, "The Salesian community in Mandalay was severely affected by the earthquake. The St. John Paul II Chapel suffered extensive damage, with its façade and parts of the walls collapsing. Tragically, two faithful who were present for Adoration were injured as well as a young boy. The building housing street children also sustained significant damage, including to its ceiling, sections of the walls and the dormitory. Classrooms and the refectory also sustained damage. The confreres' quarters had falling plaster in several of the rooms and the corridor leading to the dining room was damaged. We will continue to assess the situation in Salesian centers and within the community."

In Anisakan, many buildings for Salesian missionaries and sisters with Daughters of Mary Help of Christians were impacted with widespread structural damage. The St. Joseph Chapel in the Provincial House community suffered cracks at the back of the altar, and the statue of St. Joseph was broken at its pedestal.

The newly appointed Salesian Rector Major Father Fabio Attard addressed the earthquake during the March 28 morning Chapter Assembly in Turin. He led the assembly in prayer and invited in Father Bosco Zeya Aung, provincial of Myanmar, to provide a brief about the situation. Fr. Attard also said that Salesians would immediately contribute to relief efforts for those affected.

"This earthquake is coming at a time of great political instability in Myanmar, making humanitarian aid, transportation and communication extremely challenging," explained Father Michael Conway, director of Salesian Missions. "The Salesian communities, along with the local population, are struggling to respond to the urgent needs of those affected. Salesians though live where they work and know the communities and how to get things done. This perfectly positions them to respond in the immediate aftermath of a tragedy such as this and in the long-term rebuilding process."

Salesian communities will remain steadfast in their commitment to serving the most vulnerable. Despite the challenges posed by the earthquake and the ongoing political crisis, they will continue to bring hope and healing to those in need.

To give to the special Myanmar Earthquake Fund, visit .

*Any goods, services, or funds provided by Salesian Missions to programs located in this country were administered in compliance with applicable laws and regulations, including sanctions administered by the U.S. Department of Treasury's Office of Foreign Asset Control.

About Salesian Missions

Salesian Missions is headquartered in New Rochelle, NY, and is part of the Don Bosco Network-a worldwide federation of Salesian NGOs. The mission of the U.S.-based nonprofit Catholic organization is to raise funds for international programs that serve youth and families in poor communities around the globe. The Salesian missionaries are made up of priests, brothers and sisters, as well as laypeople-all dedicated to caring for poor children throughout the world in more than 130 countries and helping young people become self-sufficient by learning a trade that will help them gain employment. To date, more than 3 million youth have received services funded by Salesian Missions. These services and programs are provided to children regardless of race or religion. For more information, go to SalesianMissions.

