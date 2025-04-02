Law Firm Vows Aggressive Trial Schedule After J&J Bankruptcy Ploy Fails Again

Nachawati Law Group to pursue multiple trials nationwide, demanding accountability for talcum powder victims after third bankruptcy dismissal

DALLAS, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trial lawyers representing cancer victims in lawsuits against Johnson & Johnson (J&J) over exposure to cancer-causing asbestos in its talcum powder products vowed to press on with an aggressive trial schedule after efforts to resolve the litigation broke down for the third time.

Nachawati Law Group represents thousands of cancer victims in litigation against J&J, including one who served on the tort claimants committee in two of the corporation's three controversial bankruptcy filings. Firm founder Majed Nachawati said that while the plan was not perfect, the firm's clients had supported it in hopes for closure of the legal fight that has lasted more than 10 years in some cases.

"From here, our law firm plans on vigorously setting trials throughout the country, filing additional lawsuits against J&J and its affiliates, including Kenvue Inc., and pursuing justice for each and every one," Mr. Nachawati said. "We will also be requesting that U.S. District Judge Michael Shipp remand thousands of cases expeditiously to federal courts throughout the nation to allow multiple judges to try cases concurrently so that our clients can receive their day in court. We will also aggressively pursue trial settings in state courts throughout the nation, and we will not stop until J&J is held accountable."

Johnson & Johnson used a controversial bankruptcy filing known as the "Texas Two-Step." This strategy, enabled by a unique Texas law, involved creating a subsidiary known as Red River Talc LLC, transferring billions of dollars in talcum powder litigation liabilities to it, and then placing that subsidiary into bankruptcy. As part of the plan, J&J and Red River Talc had proposed setting aside $9 billion to settle the ovarian cancer and other gynecological cancer litigation. Monday's dismissal marked the third time that the company had attempted to resolve the litigation in bankruptcy. Had the plan been approved, it would have been the largest tort resolved by bankruptcy in the U.S.

