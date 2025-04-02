NASA Sets Coverage For Crew Launch To Join Station Expedition 72/73

Watch live launch and docking coverage on NASA+ . Learn how to watch NASA content through a variety of platforms.

After a two-orbit, three-hour trajectory to the station, the spacecraft will dock automatically to the station's Prichal module at approximately 5:03 a.m. Shortly after, hatches will open between Soyuz and the space station.

Once aboard, the trio will join NASA astronauts Nichole Ayers, Anne McClain, and Don Pettit, JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut Takuya Onishi, and Roscosmos cosmonauts Alexey Ovchinin, Kirill Peskov, and Ivan Vagner.

NASA's coverage is as follows (all times Eastern and subject to change based on real-time operations):

Tuesday, April 8

12:45 a.m. – Launch coverage begins on NASA+ .

1:47 a.m. – Launch

4:15 a.m. – Rendezvous and docking coverage begins on NASA+ .

5:03 a.m. – Docking

7 a.m. – Hatch opening and welcome remarks coverage begins on NASA+ .

7:20 a.m. – Hatch opening

The trio will spend approximately eight months aboard the orbital laboratory as Expedition 72 and 73 crew members before returning to Earth in December. This will be the first flight for Kim and Zubritsky, and the third for Ryzhikov.

For more than two decades, people have lived and worked continuously aboard the International Space Station, advancing scientific knowledge and making research breakthroughs that are not possible on Earth. The station is a critical testbed for NASA to understand and overcome the challenges of long-duration spaceflight and to expand commercial opportunities in low Earth orbit. As commercial companies focus on providing human space transportation services and destinations as part of a robust low Earth orbit economy , NASA is focusing more resources on deep space missions to the Moon as part of the Artemis campaign in preparation for future human missions to Mars.

Learn more about International Space Station research and operations at:

SOURCE NASA