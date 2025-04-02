Bassett Reports Fiscal First Quarter Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BASSETT, Va., April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: BSET) reported today its results of operations for its first quarter ended March 1, 2025. The first quarter for the Company's Fiscal Year 25 had 13 weeks as compared to 14 weeks in Fiscal Year 24. Q1 Consolidated Business Highlights: [FY 25 vs. FY 24, unless otherwise specified]

Revenues decreased 5.1% from the prior year quarter, which contained an additional week. Normalizing the first fiscal quarter of 2024 to adjust for the additional week, sales revenue for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 increased 2.2%.

Operating income was $2.5 million or 3.0% of sales as compared to a loss of $(2.4) million for the prior year quarter.

Improved wholesale margins in the quarter drove Company gross margin to 57.0%, a 170 basis point increase over the prior year.

Selling, general and administrative expenses came in at 54.0% of sales which was 400 basis points lower than the prior year. This was despite a 5.1% sales decrease as the Company continues to realize the benefits from its 2024 restructuring plan. Diluted earnings per share of $0.21 vs. a loss of $(0.14). Fiscal 2025 First Quarter Overview

(Dollars in millions)

Sales Operating Income (Loss) 1st Qtr Dollar % 1st Qtr % of 1st Qtr % of 2025 2024 Change Change 2025 Sales 2024 Sales Consolidated (1) $ 82.2 $ 86.6 $ (4.4 ) -5.1 % $ 2.6 3.0 % $ (2.4 ) -2.8 % Wholesale $ 52.9 $ 54.7 $ (1.8 ) -3.3 % $ 8.7 16.4 % $ 6.8 12.4 % Retail $ 53.3 $ 53.8 $ (0.5 ) -0.9 % $ - 0.0 % $ (1.6 ) -3.0 % Corporate & Other (2) $ - $ 1.9 $ (1.9 ) -100.0 % $ (6.2 ) N/A $ (7.6 ) N/A (1) Our consolidated results for the quarter include certain intercompany eliminations. See Table 4, "Segment Information" below for an illustration of the effects of these items on our consolidated sales and operating income. (2) Corporate and Other includes the operations of Noa Home Inc. (fiscal 2024 only) along with the shared Corporate costs that are benefiting both the Wholesale and Retail segments.

“We're pleased that with consolidated margin improvements in the first quarter, Bassett delivered diluted earnings per share of $0.21,” said Robert H. Spilman, Jr., Bassett Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.“We reduced our cost structure to operate with greater efficiency while we accelerate product innovation to drive higher sales. Our strategic plan for 2025 is designed to weather another year of tepid demand for home furnishings and keep us focused on growth initiatives, including new collections across all categories and e-commerce sales. We believe we've taken the right steps to position us very competitively for 2025.”

Conference Call and Webcast

The Company will hold a conference call to discuss its quarterly results on April 3, 2025, at 9:00 am ET. The public is invited to listen to the conference call by webcast, accessible through the Company's investor relations website, Participants can also listen to the conference call via A replay and transcript of the conference call will be available on demand on the investor relations site.

About Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSET) is a leading provider of high-quality home furnishings with a wide range of distribution types. Bassett sales approximately 60% of its products through its network of 87 company- and licensee-owned stores which feature the latest on-trend furniture styles, the Company's capabilities in custom furniture design and manufacturing, free in-home design visits, and coordinated decorating accessories in a professional and friendly environment. Bassett also has a significant traditional wholesale business with more than 1,000 open market accounts. Most of the open market sales are through Bassett Design Centers and Bassett Custom Studios which function as a store within a multi-line store featuring the Company's custom furniture capabilities. The wholesale business, including the Lane Venture outdoor brand, also services general furniture stores and a growing number of interior design firms. Bassett products are also directly available to consumers at (BSET-E)

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements in this release, particularly those preceded by, followed by or including the words“believes,”“plans,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“intends,”“should,”“estimates,” or similar expressions, or those relating to or anticipating financial results or changes in operations for periods beyond the end of the first fiscal quarter of 2025, constitute“forward looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. For those statements, Bassett claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In many cases, Bassett cannot predict what factors would cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Expectations included in the forward-looking statements are based on preliminary information, as well as certain assumptions which management believes to be reasonable at this time. The following important factors affect Bassett and could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward looking statements: the effects of national and global economic or other conditions and future events on the retail demand for home furnishings and the ability of Bassett's customers and consumers to obtain credit; the success of marketing, logistics, retail and other initiatives; and the economic, competitive, governmental and other factors identified in Bassett's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement that Bassett makes speaks only as of the date of such statement, and Bassett undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Comparisons of results for current and any prior periods are not intended to express any future trends or indication of future performance, unless expressed as such, and should only be viewed as historical data.

Table 1 BASSETT FURNITURE INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations - unaudited (In thousands, except for per share data) Quarter Ended* March 1, 2025 March 2, 2024 Percent of Percent of Amount Net Sales Amount Net Sales Net sales of furniture and accessories $ 82,162 100.0 % $ 86,554 100.0 % Cost of furniture and accessories sold 35,332 43.0 % 38,687 44.7 % Gross profit 46,830 57.0 % 47,867 55.3 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 44,375 54.0 % 50,224 58.0 % Income (loss) from operations 2,455 3.0 % (2,357 ) -2.7 % Interest income 559 0.7 % 756 0.9 % Other loss, net (459 ) -0.6 % (104 ) -0.1 % Income (loss) before income taxes 2,555 3.1 % (1,705 ) -2.0 % Income tax expense (benefit) 701 0.9 % (512 ) -0.6 % Net income (loss) 1,854 2.3 % (1,193 ) -1.4 % Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.21 $ (0.14 ) *13 weeks in fiscal 2025 versus 14 weeks in fiscal 2024.





Table 2 BASSETT FURNITURE INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (Unaudited) Assets March 1, 2025 November 30, 2024 Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 36,062 $ 39,551 Short-term investments 20,360 20,360 Accounts receivable, net 14,218 13,181 Inventories, net 58,103 54,965 Recoverable income taxes 4,240 4,240 Other current assets 9,857 9,242 Total current assets 142,840 141,539 Property and equipment, net 75,408 77,047 Other long-term assets Deferred income taxes, net 6,280 6,867 Goodwill and other intangible assets 14,170 14,185 Right of use assets under operating leases 89,413 93,624 Other 7,675 7,908 Total long-term assets 117,538 122,584 Total assets $ 335,786 $ 341,170 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 14,682 $ 13,303 Accrued compensation and benefits 6,721 6,898 Customer deposits 25,352 25,742 Current portion of operating lease obligations 18,141 18,050 Other accrued expenses 8,841 9,410 Total current liabilities 73,737 73,403 Long-term liabilities Post employment benefit obligations 10,958 10,882 Long-term portion of operating lease obligations 83,371 88,395 Other long-term liabilities 922 1,163 Total long-term liabilities 95,251 100,440 Stockholders' equity Common stock 43,462 43,681 Retained earnings 122,555 122,847 Additional paid-in-capital - 6 Accumulated other comprehensive income 781 793 Total stockholders' equity 166,798 167,327 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 335,786 $ 341,170





Table 3 BASSETT FURNITURE INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows - unaudited (In thousands) Three Months Ended* March 1, 2025 March 2, 2024 Operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 1,854 $ (1,193 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 2,246 2,664 Deferred income taxes 587 (922 ) Other, net 454 302 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (1,037 ) (206 ) Inventories (3,138 ) 25 Other current and long-term assets (615 ) (3,167 ) Right of use assets under operating leases 4,211 4,375 Customer deposits (390 ) (24 ) Accounts payable and other liabilities 709 (3,374 ) Obligations under operating leases (4,933 ) (6,219 ) Net cash used in operating activities (52 ) (7,739 ) Investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (871 ) (2,076 ) Other (11 ) (270 ) Net cash used in investing activities (882 ) (2,346 ) Financing activities: Cash dividends (1,734 ) (1,573 ) Other issuance of common stock 80 86 Repurchases of common stock (721 ) - Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (136 ) (161 ) Repayments of finance lease obligations (44 ) (74 ) Net cash used in financing activities (2,555 ) (1,722 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents - 9 Change in cash and cash equivalents (3,489 ) (11,798 ) Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period 39,551 52,407 Cash and cash equivalents - end of period $ 36,062 $ 40,609 *13 weeks in fiscal 2025 versus 14 weeks in fiscal 2024.





Table 4 BASSETT FURNITURE INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Segment Information - unaudited (In thousands) Quarter Ended* March 1, 2025 March 2, 2024 Sales Revenue Wholesale sales of furniture and accessories $ 52,927 $ 54,700 Less: Sales to retail segment (24,059) (23,762) Wholesale sales to external customers 28,868 30,938 Retail sales of furniture and accessories 53,294 53,754 Corporate & Other - Noa Home (1) - 1,862 Consolidated net sales of furniture and accessories $ 82,162 $ 86,554 Income (Loss) before Income Taxes Income (Loss) from Operations Wholesale $ 8,685 $ 6,760 Retail (48) (1,612) Net expenses - Corporate and other (1) (6,226) (7,595) Inter-company elimination 44 90 Consolidated income (loss) from operations 2,455 (2,357) Interest income 559 756 Other loss, net (459) (104) Consolidated income (loss) before income taxes $ 2,555 $ (1,705) *13 weeks in fiscal 2025 versus 14 weeks in fiscal 2024. (1) Corporate and Other includes the operations of Noa Home Inc. (fiscal 2024 only) along with the shared Corporate costs that are benefiting both the Wholesale and Retail segments.

