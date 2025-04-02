TKO Miller Advises Bevco Engineering Company, Inc. On Its Sale To IEWC

MILWAUKEE, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TKO Miller, a leading middle market investment bank, today announced that Bevco Engineering Company, Inc. ("Bevco"), an industry-leading electrical control systems designer and manufacturer, has been acquired by IEWC, a global supplier of wire, cable, and wire management products.

TKO Miller initiated the transaction and acted as the exclusive investment banking advisor for Bevco, working closely with the Company's management team throughout the sale process.

About Bevco

Since 1965, Bevco has been a leading manufacturer and provider of electrical control systems for equipment manufacturers. Bevco products serve a diverse range of end markets, including medical, data center, process, industrial, electronics, and consumer, among others. Bevco utilizes a highly automated process for design and manufacturing, delivering market-leading quality and lead times.

About IEWC

Headquartered in New Berlin, WI, IEWC is a global distributor of wire and cable products, manufacturer of custom fiber assemblies, and provider of value-add solutions that advance a connected world. As a partner to thousands of companies in a wide array of manufacturing and infrastructure industries, IEWC has been a trusted partner supporting customer supply chain, logistics and product quality initiatives for over 60 years. IEWC is an employee-owned company with locations in 11 countries with divisions in North America, Asia, and Europe.

About TKO Miller

TKO Miller, LLC is an independent, advisory-focused, middle market investment bank. With over 130 years of collective transaction experience, TKO Miller provides merger and acquisition and financial advisory services for businesses nationwide, with a special focus on family- and founder-held businesses.

TKO Miller aims to bring value to clients by combining outstanding people with a results-oriented, flexible approach to transactions. Our services include company sales, recapitalizations, asset divestitures, and management buyouts. TKO Miller has a strong industry specialization in manufacturing, plastics and packaging, business services, consumer products, and industrial products and services. For more information, visit our website, .

Contact: Katie Yde, (414) 375-2660

SOURCE TKO Miller, LLC

