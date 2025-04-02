A Red-Carpet Night Of Giving: The Chapel School's 25Th Annual Gala Raises Funds To Educate The Next Generation

The Chapel School Logo

Michael Schultz, Principal, The Chapel School (Photo Credit: David Warner)

Event Co-Chairs Athena Kerin, Kerry Parker-Rohrssen (Photo Credit: David Warner)

Presentation to Tom Olin of the Community Champion Award by Rev. Dr. Robert Hartwell (Photo Credit: David Warner)

Line Dance at the Gala (Photo Credit: David Warner)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Chapel School's 25th Annual Gathering of Friends Gala, held at Surf Club on the Sound in New Rochelle, brought together community leaders, alumni, families, and supporters for a memorable night of generosity, celebration, and purpose.Aptly themed“A Red-Carpet Evening of Giving,” the milestone event lived up to its promise - an elegant and heartfelt evening that honored the school's mission while raising critical funds for its academic and outreach programs.This year's gala, co-chaired by Athena Kerin and Kerry Parker-Rohrssen, commemorated a quarter-century of community support for The Chapel School's innovative educational programs, arts, athletics, and scholarships. Attendees were welcomed into a glittering ballroom where they enjoyed live entertainment, a gourmet dinner, and spirited bidding on a wide range of both silent and live items. Tom Olin was the 2025 of the Community Champion Award.Proceeds from the gala will directly support the enrichment of academic offerings, advancement of student-centered programs, and continued development of faith-based community outreach. Through the generosity of guests, sponsors, and donors, the gala exceeded fundraising goals, ensuring that The Chapel School can continue to provide an inclusive and nurturing learning environment where every child can thrive.Rev. Dr. Robert Hartwell, Senior Pastor of Village Lutheran Church, expressed heartfelt gratitude:“This event is a testament to the strength of our community and the shared belief in the transformational power of Christian education. We are so blessed to have such dedicated families and supporters walking alongside us in faith and service.”The event also celebrated the tireless efforts of The Chapel School faculty and staff, whose dedication continues to inspire students to lead with compassion, confidence, and character. As the evening came to a close, attendees left with renewed commitment to the school's values and vision for the future.About The Chapel School:Founded in 1947, The Chapel School in Bronxville, NY, provides a nurturing, faith-based education for students from preschool through grade eight. A ministry of Village Lutheran Church, The Chapel School is known for academic excellence, character formation, and its welcoming community.For more information, visit

Norah Lawlor

Lawlor Media Group, Inc.

+ +1 212-967-6900

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.