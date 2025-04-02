SBC Summit Americas Brings EDM Superstar Steve Aoki To INFINITY Florida

First introduced at SBC's flagship event in Lisbon, the INFINITY brand set the stage with unforgettable performances by Darude, Don Diablo, and Miss Monique. The energy continued in Rio de Janeiro, where INFINITY Rio brought the house down with show-stopping sets from Afrojack and Brazil's own Dubdogz.

Rasmus Sojmark, CEO and Founder of SBC shared his vision for keeping the INFINITY brand a staple at the company's biggest events: "The INFINITY parties are our way of giving back to the people who make our events what they are. We all know how intense event days can be, so closing things off with a great party-where everyone can unwind, dance, and celebrate-is the perfect way to wrap up the experience. After days of networking and making business happen, we want our attendees to leave on a high note."

Aoki founded Dim Mak Records in 1996 at just 19 years old while studying at the University of California. Originally created to support underground punk and indie rock bands, the label quickly evolved into one of the most influential names in electronic music. Recognizing the rise of EDM, Aoki began signing electro-house artists, playing a key role in bringing electronic music to the mainstream. Dim Mak later expanded beyond music, becoming a fashion brand and event organizer.

The DJ's career is also marked by collaborations with industry powerhouses, from K-pop sensation BTS to genre-blending rock legends Linkin Park and pop star Louis Tomlinson, formerly of One Direction.

Aoki's influence on the global music industry has been recognized with two Grammy nominations, including Best Dance/Electronica Album (Wonderland, 2013) and Best Music Film (I'll Sleep When I'm Dead, 2017). His 2008 Billboard Award win for Best Mix Album of the Year (Pillowface and His Airplane Chronicles) further cemented his influence, underscoring both his commercial success and his ability to push the boundaries of modern electronic music.

Sojmark added: "Steve Aoki isn't just an incredible musician-he's a showman, an entrepreneur, and the definition of entertainment. I have to admit, I'm wondering if he'll bring out the cakes in Florida-I think that would be fun! But all jokes aside, he's built an empire and knows how to put on a show, so we couldn't be more excited to have him headline our EDM-style party at SBC Summit Americas."

As the betting and gaming industry in the Americas continues to expand, SBC Summit Americas emerges as a strategic evolution-merging two of SBC's events (SBC Summit North America and SBC Summit Latinoamérica) to create a single, powerful platform. Taking place on May 13-15 , the summit will gather 10,000 industry professionals , offering a world-class product showcase, thought-provoking educational sessions, and premium networking opportunities.

