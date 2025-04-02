Brinker Named Among 10 Most Promising Defense Tech Startups Of 2025

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Brinker's proprietary technology identifies malicious narratives across platforms, languages, and geographies, performing automated OSINT investigations and providing real-time mitigation options at the press of a button-dramatically reducing the entire response process from weeks to minutes.

In October 2024, Brinker was selected to join the prestigious Innofense program for dual-use startups, run by SOSA and MAF'AT (DDR&D), designed to strengthen collaboration between civilian and defense markets through joint technological innovation.

Disinformation, identified by the World Economic Forum as the number one global risk, poses significant threats to social cohesion, democratic institutions, and economic stability. Brinker's solutions not only protect organizations but also empower societies to effectively defend themselves from harmful domestic and foreign influence campaigns, positively impacting communities worldwide.

Brinker was founded by Benny Schnaider, Daniel Ravner, and Oded Breiner, who realized that starting a company built fundamentally on AI, rather than merely adding AI as a feature, would level the playing field in the asymmetric war against disinformation-transforming it into a symmetrical one.

"This recognition affirms our vision to reshape the OSINT landscape through battle-proven narrative intelligence technology," said Daniel Ravner, CEO and Co-founder of Brinker's CTO and Co-founder Oded Breiner added, "Our patented LLM-driven analysis allows us to reveal and neutralize threats that traditional metadata-driven tools often miss."

Brinker's comprehensive suite includes automated legal escalations, platform takedowns, and behavioral economics-based counter-narratives, ensuring not just threat removal but active influence mitigation.

Brinker is an award-winning disinformation threat mitigation platform built to combat malicious narratives and influence campaigns using proprietary narrative intelligence technology. The SaaS platform delivers AI-powered detection, context analysis, and automated OSINT investigations. A suite of mitigation tools is available at the press of a button, including pre-legal actions, media publications, content removal, and counter-narratives. A Mastercard portfolio company, Brinker serves governmental intelligence agencies, major enterprises, law firms, and NGOs across the globe.

