Cielo Waste Solutions Receives Shareholder Meeting Requisition

CALGARY, Alberta, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (TSXV:CMC; OTC PINK:CWSFF) (or the) today announced that it has received a shareholder meeting requisition notice pursuant to Section 167(1) of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the"") from Expander Energy Inc. (""), the Company's largest shareholder, which holds in excess of five percent (5%) of the issued common shares of the Company. This follows Cielo's announcement of April 1, 2025 of its intention to hold an annual general meeting in June 2025 in accordance with applicable corporate laws.

The annual general and special shareholder meeting is being requisitioned by Expander to consider: (a) the fixing of the board of directors of Cielo at five (5); (b) the removal of all of the directors of the Company; (c) the election of five (5) nominees of Expander, namely Larry B. Haggar, Nick Lenstra, P. Eng., John G. F. McLeod P. Eng., James H. Ross, and G. Steven price, P. Eng. (the“ Nominees ”); (d) the re-appointment of MNP LLP as the auditor of Cielo; (e) the re-approval of the Company's incentive plan; and (f) to authorize Expander to become a“Control Person” of Cielo within the meaning of the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. To the Company's knowledge, the Nominees are all current or former directors, officers and/or significant shareholders of Expander.

The Company is reviewing the Requisition, with the assistance of its professional advisors, and will respond appropriately in due course. The Company intends to comply with its obligations under applicable corporate and securities laws. In the meantime, there is no need for shareholders to take any action.

Cielo's CEO, Ryan C. Jackson, commented:“The Company appreciates the ongoing support from our shareholders. It is unfortunate that Expander has chosen to escalate its demands in this manner rather than engage in constructive dialogue with the Company, despite our attempts to do so. As we'd disclosed, we have taken steps to initiate the dispute resolution process with Expander and believe that that is the appropriate forum to address the concerns of both Cielo and Expander.”

In Cielo's view, Expander mistakenly attributes the decline in Cielo's share price is due solely to the current Board, while ignoring broader market conditions, industry challenges, and the deliberate transformation efforts underway to reposition the Company for sustainable growth. Cielo's leadership team has been executing a turnaround strategy, and the Board remains confident in the Company's long-term potential.

As it has in the past, Cielo's board and management team welcomes the perspectives of its shareholders and endeavours to make itself available for ongoing dialogue about the Company's governance, performance, and strategic direction. The board and management team will continue to prioritize good governance, perform their duties in the best interest of Cielo, and remain focused on delivering long-term value.

About Cielo Waste Solutions Corp.

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. is a publicly traded company focused on transforming waste materials into renewable diesel, kerosene, and naphtha fuels. Through its proprietary technology, Cielo aims to provide environmentally friendly alternatives to traditional fossil fuels, contributing to a circular economy and a sustainable future.

