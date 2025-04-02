Top Landmarks Around The World To Spark The Night Blue For Parkinson's Awareness

Hull, United Kingdom 2024

- Larry Gifford, President PD AvengersVANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In an inspiring show of solidarity, some of the world's most iconic landmarks are set to illuminate in blue as part of the global Spark the Night initiative, raising awareness for Parkinson's disease on April 11, World Parkinson's Day. This initiative is a collaboration between PD Avengers and AbbVie and is designed to spotlight the symptoms and their profound impact on individuals living with Parkinson's disease, their care partners, and their communities.This year, over 500 sites across more than 200 cities are confirmed to light up, highlighting the challenges faced by individuals with Parkinson's disease, especially at night when symptoms can become more isolating, painful, and overwhelming.Below are the Top 40 Must-Watch Sites that will spark blue in April (Parkinson's Awareness Month):🌍 Top Sites to Watch During Spark the Night 2025Global Icons. CN Tower – Toronto, Canada. Willis Tower (Formerly Sears Tower) – Chicago, USA. Mole Antonelliana – Turin, Italy. Cristo Rei – Lisbon, Portugal. One World Trade Center (1WTC) – New York City, USA. Rock and Roll Hall of Fame – Cleveland, USAStadiums and Arenas. Anfield Liverpool FC Stadium – Liverpool, UK. Raymond James Stadium (NFL Buccaneers) – Tampa, USA. MetLife Stadium (NFL Giants & Jets) – New Jersey. Adelaide Oval (Cricket and Australian Rules Football) – South Australia. Wells Fargo Center (NHL Flyers, NBA 76ers, NLL Wings Lacrosse) – Philadelphia, USA. Rod Laver Arena (Australian Tennis Open) – Melbourne, Australia. LSU Tigers Stadium (College Football) – Louisiana, USA. MKM Stadium (Hull City FC Football and Hull FC Rugby) – Hull, UK. Intuit Dome (NBA Clippers) – California, USA. Wintrust Arena (WNBA Sky and DePaul University) – Chicago, Illinois, USABridges and Waterfronts. Niagara Falls – Canada & USA. Story Bridge – Brisbane, Australia. Gateshead Millennium Bridge – UK. Esplanade Riel – Winnipeg, Canada. Tampa Riverwalk – Florida, USA. Triple Bridge (Tromostovje) – Ljubljana, Slovenia. Fairmont Park's Boathouse Row – Philadelphia, USACapitals and Cultural Giants. Australian Parliament House – Canberra, Australia. Science World & Canada Place Sails – Vancouver, Canada. San Francisco City Hall – USA. Albany State Capitol & Empire State Plaza – New York, USA. Cardiff Castle – Wales. The Deep – Hull, UK. Las Vegas City Hall – USA. Michael Fowler Centre – Wellington, New Zealand. Boston Museum of SciencePicture-Perfect Illuminations. Brighton Palace Pier – UK. Rochester Cathedral – UK. City & County Building and State Capitol – Denver, USA. Tallinn TV Tower – Estonia. Piccadilly Circus - UK. Phoenix Convention Center* – Arizona, USA*Home of the World Parkinson Congress 2026✨ More Than Just Lights"Seeing these iconic landmarks lit up in blue is not just about visibility-it's about solidarity," says Larry Gifford, advocate, co-founder of PD Avengers, and an individual living with Parkinson's disease. "It's about showing the world that Parkinson's disease affects millions of lives, and we stand together in our desire for a cure. When people see these monuments glowing blue, we want them to think of the patients, the families, and the caregivers who are facing this disease every day. Spark the Night is a powerful reminder that we are not alone, and together, we will create the change we desperately need."Want to see the full list? Visit our mapBy lighting up these landmarks, Spark the Night brings visibility to the Parkinson's community, amplifying their voices and creating a united front in the ongoing effort to raise awareness. Each blue-lit site stands as a beacon of hope, signaling that the world is listening and standing with those affected by Parkinson's disease.PD Avengers, a global alliance of over 8,000 members and 150 organizations across 103 countries, is proud to support this initiative and work toward ending Parkinson's disease. Through the Spark the Night campaign, PD Avengers is uniting people worldwide to raise the urgency for Parkinson's research and advocacy. Join PD Avengers for free today .About PD AvengersPD Avengers is a global alliance of more than 8,000 members and 150 organizations in 103 countries working together to end Parkinson's disease. The organization advocates for urgent action and increased investment in research, better care options, and equitable access to treatments for all people affected by Parkinson's disease.Web SitesJoin the global conversation using #SparkTheNight, #WorldParkinsonsDay and tag @pdavengers and @abbvie on social media.About AbbVieAt AbbVie, we are transforming Parkinson's disease and aiming to deliver better outcomes today and elevate the standard of care tomorrow. We support people living with Parkinson's disease who are navigating a range of physical, mental, and emotional experiences that impact their social identity and independence. We are committed to developing solutions that can make a difference in their lives and help them maintain their sense of self. With more than three decades in neuroscience, we continue to cultivate strong collaborations to deliver products, education and resources that help preserve one's personhood. As we work to shift the paradigm in Parkinson's disease care, we're looking across all stages of development in search of novel therapeutics that go beyond symptom management. For more information about AbbVie in Parkinson's, please visit us at .

2024 Spark the Night

