Overtime Launches $OVER Token And Full Account Abstraction UX

Overtime , an onchain sportsbook platform, has formally integrated its parent protocol, Thales, under the Overtime brand. The consolidation introduces a unified identity for the protocol and coincides with the launch of a new native token, $OVER. As part of the transition, the project has also unveiled a new primary domain and implemented full Account Abstraction integration to enhance the platform's user experience.

With over four years of development, Overtime has established itself as a fully onchain sportsbook offering functionality comparable to traditional offchain platforms. Built on the Ethereum network, the protocol emphasizes transparency, security, and immutability. Overtime's operational history includes:



Over $200 million in volumes

Support for over 100 sports and leagues

50,000 active users More than 10,000 unique betting markets

Users can access the new Overtime domain here: https://www.overtime.io/

A Decentralized Alternative to Traditional Sports Betting

Overtime distinguishes itself from traditional bookmakers by operating a fully decentralized, permissionless sportsbook platform. Anyone can seamlessly access Overtime with a simple connection without the barriers of traditional restrictive betting limits, arbitrary bans, or withheld payouts.

Since its inception, Overtime has organically become the primary driver of Thales DAO growth. Recognizing this growth, the DAO's community unanimously approved (via Thales Improvement Proposal 238) the full merger of Thales DAO to the branding of Overtime.

Comprehensive Onchain User Experience Enabled by Full Account Abstraction

With this launch, Overtime is also introducing a new concept: Overtime Accounts -an onchain smart account designed to abstract wallet and EVM network complexities.

Overtime Accounts use Particle Network for the seamless creation of wallets via Social Logins, and Biconomy's SDK to handle the smart-account functionalities, enabling frictionless transactions through its Paymaster, Bundler, and Session Keys infrastructure.

After creating an Overtime Account, users can deposit supported collateral into their designated address to access Overtime's onchain sportsbook interface. The platform supports features such as parlays, system bets, same-game parlays (SGPs), futures, and live betting. Transactions are executed through an account abstraction framework, removing the need for manual confirmations or the use of ETH to cover gas fees.

Overtime's user experience has been designed to minimize blockchain-related complexities, allowing users to engage with the platform's sportsbook features without requiring technical knowledge of underlying blockchain processes. The interface offers a streamlined experience comparable to traditional web applications while maintaining the transparency and self-custody benefits provided by the Ethereum network.

A new Overtime UX is available here:

The new Overtime DAO token: $OVER

The new $OVER token will have a new total supply of compared to the original 100M of the THALES token. This means that 30.58M THALES tokens will be burned in preparation for the migration to $OVER. All THALES token holders will be able to migrate their $THALES to $OVER token at a 1:1 ratio on the new overtime.io domain. This aligns with the new sustainable tokenomics designed to foster growth and focus it entirely on the $OVER token.

The new $OVER token will serve multiple utilities:



$OVER as Betting Collateral: By using $OVER token as collateral on Overtime, users will enjoy improved odds (2% better than baseline odds) compared to other collaterals. This boosts $OVER token usage and aligns token holders with platform users.

Buyback & Burn: All fees from Overtime will flow directly towards $OVER token buybacks, focusing the entire growth of the project towards the token. Burning the buybacks reinforces deflationary token dynamics. Governance Token: Holding $OVER grants voting power within Overtime's decentralized governance structure.

The $OVER token is built using Chainlink's CCT token standard for easy and secure cross-network bridging using Chainlink's CCIP. The token will be live and liquid on Optimism, Arbitrum, and Base across prominent decentralized exchanges such as Uniswap, Velodrome, and Aerodrome.







How Overtime works

Overtime innovations are a testament to its industry leadership:



Onchain Parlays, System Bets, and SGPs: With its cutting-edge smart contract technology, Overtime brings advanced sportsbook features onchain.

Live Betting: With the Merkle Tree-based core architecture paired with robust Chainlink oracle infrastructure, Overtime has managed to bring Live Betting onchain without the risks of frontrunning and toxic flow.

Permissionless Liquidity Providing: Overtime Liquidity Pools allow anyone to deposit USDC, ETH, and BTC collateral to gain exposure to platform performance and act as a counterparty pool against the traders. Onchain Free Bets infrastructure: Anyone can wrap their tokens and send them as Overtime Free Bets. Overtime's open Free Bets solution is a cutting-edge tool for user rewards and onboarding.

A global movement

Overtime represents an onchain revolution, a real-life example of how a traditional industry is improved by going onchain. It is a fair, permissionless, and globally accessible powerhouse that is bound to organically dethrone all classic offchain platforms.

Unlike traditional sportsbooks that may restrict users based on performance, Overtime operates on a fully transparent and onchain infrastructure. The platform's design ensures that participation is governed by smart contracts, removing the ability to impose user-specific limitations. Engagement is determined solely by the interaction between users and the underlying liquidity smart contracts.

To date, Overtime has distributed cryptocurrency-based incentives, rewards, and competition payouts amounting to several million dollars in value. Participation in Overtime's promotional campaigns and airdrops is open to all users, subject to eligibility criteria and regional availability.

