São Paulo’S Skyline Gets A New Icon: The City’S Highest Pool At Visar Jardim Europa
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Visar Jardim Europa, a new high-end residential development in São Paulo, offers a unique blend of luxury, exclusivity, and modern convenience.
Developed by Varicred, AW Realty, and R. Yazbek, the project stands out with its groundbreaking feature: an infinity-edge pool located 145 meters above ground, making it the highest pool in the city.
This rooftop amenity provides panoramic views of the lush treetops of Jardim Europa and São Paulo's skyline, combining urban sophistication with natural beauty.
The apartments are designed for comfort and functionality, each spanning 245 square meters. With four suites per unit, private elevators, three parking spaces, and storage areas, the development caters to families seeking privacy and spacious living.
Renowned architects Athié Wohnrath, Gui Mattos, and Rodrigo Oliveira collaborated to create a modern design. Their work enhances the building's integration with its surroundings.
Luxury Living in São Paulo's Premier Neighborhood
Visar Jardim Europa prioritizes leisure and wellness with three levels of amenities. The rooftop features not only the pool but also a sky lounge and solarium. The mid-level includes a fitness center, massage room, children's playroom, teen lounge, and relaxation areas.
In addition, the ground level offers concierge services, a gourmet event space, a social plaza, and infrastructure for electric bicycles. These amenities reflect a commitment to providing residents with diverse recreational options within their home.
Located in Jardim Europa , one of São Paulo's most exclusive neighborhoods, the project benefits from proximity to cultural landmarks such as the Brazilian Museum of Sculpture (MuBE) and the Museum of Image and Sound (MIS).
The area also offers high-end shopping at Iguatemi Mall and fine dining at restaurants like Rubaiyat Faria Lima. Its strategic location near major avenues like Faria Lima and Rebouças ensures convenient access to São Paulo's business hubs.
Jardim Europa's historical roots as part of São Paulo's "garden city" movement contribute to its enduring appeal. The neighborhood's combination of tranquility and urban accessibility makes it one of the city's most sought-after addresses.
Visar Jardim Europa represents not only a luxurious lifestyle but also a promising investment opportunity in this prestigious area.
