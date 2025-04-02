403
U.S. Private Sector Job Growth Accelerates Amid Economic Uncertainty
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The ADP National Employment Report reveals that the US private sector added 155,000 jobs in March, marking a significant acceleration from February's revised total of 84,000.
Economists had predicted a smaller increase of 115,000 jobs, highlighting the labor market's unexpected strength despite broader economic challenges. Service-providing industries drove most of the growth, creating 132,000 jobs.
Professional and business services led with 57,000 new positions, while financial activities added 38,000 jobs. Leisure and hospitality contributed 17,000 roles, and education and health services added 12,000.
The goods-producing sector also grew, adding 24,000 jobs , with manufacturing accounting for 21,000 and construction contributing 6,000. However, natural resources and mining lost 3,000 positions.
Regional trends showed mixed results. The Northeast saw the largest gains with 89,000 new jobs, followed by the Midwest with 81,000. While the South experienced modest growth, the West reported job losses.
Wage increases continued at a slower pace. Workers staying in their roles saw a 4.6% annual pay rise, while job switchers gained 6.5%, though this gap narrowed to its lowest level since September.
The report comes amid concerns over President Donald Trump' tariff policies announced earlier this year. Economists warn these measures could weaken business confidence and consumer spending. Companies remain cautious about hiring due to potential economic slowdowns and deep government spending cuts that have already led to federal layoffs.
Despite these challenges, March's job figures suggest resilience in the labor market. Analysts await further insights from the US Department of Labor's comprehensive employment report later this week to assess broader trends.
