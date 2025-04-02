Discoms Gear Up As Delhi's Peak Power Demand Set To Hit 9,000MW This Summer

MENAFN - Live Mint) New Delhi: Delhi's power distribution companies (discoms) are gearing up to meet the projected surge in power demand in the national capital in the upcoming summer season.

BSES Rajdhani Power Ltd (BRPL), BSES Yamuna Power Ltd (BYPL) and Tata Power - Delhi Distribution Ltd (DDL) have said that they are prepared to meet this surge in demand through various measures including entering long-term power purchase agreements and banking arrangements, and strengthening their networks through maintenance and upgradations.

Peak power demand in Delhi is projected to hit 9,000MW for the first time this year at a time even as the nationwide peak demand is also likely to touch new highs due to above-normal temperatures in summers and heatwaves.

Tata Power-DDL's plans

Tata Power-DDL, which serves consumers in North Delhi, said in a statement that its distribution network has been strategically designed and is being continuously optimized to meet the expected peak demand of 2,562MW in the areas where it provides services. Tata Power DDL added that during last year's summer, the power demand had peaked to 2,481MW in its area of operation.

“To ensure reliability, long-term power purchase agreements and banking arrangements are in place, securing power supply of up to 2,850 MW,” said the company statement.

The peak load in the national capital is projected to reach 9,000MW in late June or early July. Amid concerns of power outages in the Delhi at a time when temperatures are rising, the company said that it typically conducts maintenance and network upgradation work between October and March.

However, this year, due to GRAP restrictions in November and December, its scheduled maintenance and network upgradation outage plan amplified in the month of March. GRAP refers to graded response action plan, which is an anti-pollution measure effected by a series of restrictions on things like polluting vehicles, non-essential construction, etc.