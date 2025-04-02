Trump Tariff Announcement LIVE: Donald Trump To Announce Reciprocal Tariffs Soon World Watches Over

MENAFN - Live Mint)US President Donald Trump is expected to impose a host of new reciprocal tariffs on the country's global trading partners on Wednesday. The new Trump tariffs are expected to change how trading works worldwide, risking cost increases and likely drawing retaliation from all sides.

Oil prices edged higher on Wednesday as market participants braced for US reciprocal tariffs due to be announced at 4 p.m. ET that will likely increase investor uncertainty and the risk of a global trade war, and may dampen demand for crude.

Brent futures settled 46 cents higher, or 0.6 per cent, at $74.95 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures gained 51 cents, or 0.7 per cent, to $71.71. Investors shrugged off mostly bearish US government crude inventory data. US crude inventories posted a large build of about 6.2 million barrels last week, Energy Information Administration data showed.

Gold prices near all-time high

Gold prices rose towards their record high on Wednesday, supported by safe-haven demand as markets braced for Donald Trump's latest tariff plans later today.

Spot gold was up 0.4 per cent at $3,123.05 an ounce at 01:46 am EDT (17:46 GMT). US gold futures settled 0.6 per cent higher at $3,166.20.

US will see fair trade in decades: White House

The White House in an article on Wednesday said that the United States will see fair trade for the first time in decades as President Donald Trump announces tariffs to“level the playing field for American workers and businesses.”

It said that despite media and opposition criticism, studies have showed that“tariffs are an effective tool for achieving economic and strategic objectives”.