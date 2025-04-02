German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier's Visit To Azerbaijan Concludes
Azernews reports that an honor guard was formed at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, where both countries' national flags were flying, in honor of the distinguished guest.
President Frank-Walter Steinmeier was seen off at the airport by First Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Yaqub Eyyubov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Fariz Rzayev, and other official representatives.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment