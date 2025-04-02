Sikorski Names Another Reason Why Poland Will Not Send Peacekeepers To Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Russian propaganda claims that Poland intends to seize part of Ukraine. Deploying Polish troops in Ukraine would provide an argument for such narratives, something Warsaw does not want to give Moscow.

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said this on RMF24 radio on Wednesday, according to Ukrinform.

"Russian propaganda is already accusing us of wanting to enter Ukraine and divide it with them. [...] Sending Polish peacekeepers to Ukraine would serve as a mobilization tool for Russian society, and we do not want to provide Russian propaganda with that argument," Sikorski said.

When asked whether the absence of Polish peacekeepers in Ukraine would hinder Polish businesses from participating in the country's post-war reconstruction, Sikorski dismissed such concerns. He stated that Poland would be the "biggest beneficiary" of Ukraine's rebuilding efforts due to its geographic proximity, strong logistical connections, and the determination of Polish entrepreneurs. He stated that linking reconstruction efforts to peacekeeping troops would be unfair, as Poland has already provided Ukraine with the most significant assistance relative to its GDP.

Regarding the issue of exhumations of Polish victims in Ukraine, Sikorski stressed that these are set to begin in April.

"We are holding our Ukrainian allies to their word. They now understand that they need Polish society on their side," Sikorski said.

Ukraine's Ambassador to Poland, Vasyl Bodnar, said on Polish Radio that the exhumations of Polish victims in Puzhnyky, Ternopil region, are scheduled for April 27-28. He added that further information on permits for additional exhumation sites would be available in the coming days.

Previously, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that Poland would not send troops as part of a potential peacekeeping mission in Ukraine. Instead, Poland remains focused on securing its eastern flank -- its borders with Russia and Belarus -- while continuing to assist Kyiv through logistical support, including the operation of the Rzeszow-Jasionka hub.