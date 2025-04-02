NATO Provided Ukraine With Over EUR 20B In First Three Months Of 2025 Rutte

MENAFN - UkrinForm) NATO remains steadfast in its support for Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression. Since the start of this year alone, NATO members have provided Ukraine with more than EUR 20 billion in security assistance.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said this during a press conference in Brussels ahead of a meeting of the military alliance's foreign ministers, Ukrinform reports.

"NATO Allies continue our support to Ukraine. In the first three months of this year, Allies have already pledged more than 20 billion euros in security assistance for 2025 and our command in Wiesbaden continues to coordinate the delivery of security assistance and training for Ukraine," Rutte said.

He recalled that this week the whole world marked the grim anniversary of the tragedy of the Ukrainian city of Bucha.

"I visited [the city] in July 2022 and spoke with some of those who survived. We will never forget that devastation. Three years since the liberation of Bucha, Russia continues to wage war against Ukraine. I commend President Trump for breaking the deadlock and I fully support the efforts undertaken by the U.S. to bring this terrible war to a just and lasting end. As well as the efforts of the UK, France, and others to contribute to ensuring a lasting peace when the time comes," Rutte said.

NATO's Rutte confirms death of four U.S. soldiers in Lithuania

He noted that the threat the Alliance faces from Russia remains and Russia continues to work closely with China, Iran, and North Korea in ways that not only harm Ukraine but pose risks across the Alliance and around the world.

"We see these and other actors working to destabilize our societies with sabotage to undersea infrastructure, cyber-attacks, assassination attempts, and more. We live in a dangerous world and in the face of these and other challenges, we must build a stronger, a fairer and more lethal NATO. That's why Ministers are here this week. To ensure we are aligned and actively working towards our common goal," Rutte said.

A two-day meeting of NATO defense ministers will begin in Brussels on April 3. The main issues that NATO leaders will consider will be strengthening the alliance's defense capabilities and increasing assistance to Ukraine. As part of the event, a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council will be held with the participation of Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha.

