Sumy Region Could Become Main Priority Of Russian Offensive Bratchuk

Ukraine's northern Sumy region is among the regions where the enemy can use its forces most actively.

Serhii Bratchuk, spokesperson for the Ukrainian Volunteer Army "South," said this in comments to Ukrinform.

"Among the regions where the enemy could deploy its forces most actively is, for example, Sumy. Currently, sabotage and reconnaissance units are being maximally engaged there, and there is significant activity from such units. Accordingly, the Defense Forces are responding to these risks and challenges," he said.

According to the spokesperson, the enemy continues to consider the Pokrovsk and Kupiansk sectors as priorities. Additionally, tensions are rising in the Lyman sector, near Toretsk, and also in Chasiv Yar, where Russian forces are maneuvering and attempting to gain an advantage in manpower to continue their offensive operations.

"In my opinion, the intensification of Russian offensive actions indicates that the enemy is trying its best to identify weak spots in our defense. Then, it will focus its efforts there, creating superiority in manpower, mechanized components, and, of course, using aircraft," Bratchuk added.

As reported earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky, in an interview with the French news outlet Le Figaro published on March 26, stated that Russian leader Vladimir Putin "is trying to buy time and is preparing for a spring offensive." According to Zelensky, Putin is preparing a new assault in the Sumy and Kharkiv regions.

Photo: Novyny