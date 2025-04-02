Black Women's Health Imperative Announces Leadership Transition

Linda Goler Blount who has led the organization since 2014 will step down to take on new leadership role at Community Catalyst

Michelle Minus Swittenberg and Lisa Cunningham will serve as interim co-presidents

ATLANTA, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Black Women's Health Imperative (BWHI) announced today that President Linda Goler Blount will step down from the organization this month, after having led BWHI since 2014. A leader in health justice and epidemiologist, Ms. Goler Blount has catapulted the Black Women's Health Imperative into a national institution at the forefront of research, advocacy and policy change for the health of Black women and girls, a legacy that will continue under new leadership. The BWHI Board has appointed Michelle Minus Swittenberg, EVP of Enterprise Operations and Lisa Cunningham, EVP of Marketing and Communications – both of whom have been instrumental to the growth and success of BWHI – as interim co-presidents.

"The last eleven years have been some of the most rewarding in my life thanks to the team at the Black Women's Health Imperative. Not only have we brought to the forefront the health challenges and injustices Black women in this country continue to face, but we secured landmark legislation that has allowed Black women in this country to have access to breast cancer screening and treatment, access to reproductive healthcare, and significantly reduce their risk for type 2 diabetes," said outgoing President Linda Goler Blount . "More importantly I have been able to connect with millions of Black women and girls in this country who remind me every day why the work BWHI was created to do is not only important but lifesaving."

Under Ms. Goler Blount's leadership, the Black Women's Health Imperative grew to an $18 million organization that is at the cutting edge of women's health research, policy and program delivery. The organization was critical in the reauthorization of the Protecting Access to Lifesaving Screenings (PALS) Act, which ensured access to screening mammography beginning at age 40 instead of 50 preventing an additional 1,300 deaths from breast cancer annually among Black women. The organization has also collaborated with influential celebrities and brands, including the NFL, Mary J Blige, Ciara, and the WNBA, on major campaigns to bring awareness to the issues impacting Black women and the services they need to live healthy and thriving lives.

"The health and lives of millions of Black women across this country have improved thanks to the vision, care and relentless hard work of Ms. Goler Blount," said Dr. Barbara J. Brown, Chair of the BWHI Board . "We have nothing but love and profound respect for her years of service and the impressive legacy she leaves behind at the Black Women's Health Imperative. The organization has always been a labor of love, rooted in the wisdom and perseverance of Black women, and we are excited to continue this work with Ms. Swittenberg and Ms. Cunningham at the helm as the board undergoes an executive search process."

Byllye Avery, founder of the Black Women's Health Imperative, added, "When I founded BWHI, it was about creating a movement where Black women's health was front and center-unapologetically. This moment is a continuation of that vision. It's not a pause-it's a progression. I am deeply grateful to Linda for the way she elevated this organization and expanded both its mission and impact. We're not just honoring what we've done-we're preparing for what comes next. And I couldn't be prouder to see BWHI rise to meet the future, grounded in legacy and bold enough to lead forward."

Michelle Minus Swittenberg joined BWHI in 2024 and has led the operations, expansion and impact of the organization. Lisa Cunningham joined BWHI in 2019 and has been the force behind some of the organization's major awareness campaigns; including the award-winning film, Me Period, featuring Sheryl Lee Ralph and Tabitha Brown.

The Black Women's Health Imperative is the oldest national organization dedicated solely to improving the health and wellness of our nation's 21 million Black women and girls – physically, emotionally and financially.

SOURCE Black Women's Health Imperative

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED