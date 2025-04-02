My Green Mattress Launches Earth Day Sale: 15% Off Sustainable Sleep Essentials

Each year, approximately 20 million mattresses are discarded in the U.S., with most ending up in landfills. Conventional mattresses are often made with polyurethane foam and polyester-materials that can take hundreds of years to decompose. Over time, they may break down into microplastics, leaching chemicals into the environment and contributing to long-term pollution.

My Green Mattress offers a better way. Their mattresses are handcrafted in the U.S. using GOTS-certified organic cotton, GOLS-certified organic latex, and GOTS-certified wool-without the use of synthetic foams or chemical flame retardants. Each mattress is handbuilt for long-lasting support and durability, backed by a 20-year warranty. These hand built, organic products help reduce waste by extending product life as well as by using only natural materials that don't contribute to contamination and chemical waste.

Organic mattresses are a healthier choice for you and for the planet. Many sleepers suffer from chemical sensitivities that are triggered by the petroleum-based materials in conventional, polyurethane mattresses. Organic mattresses are free of these harmful substances, making the sleep environment all clear from harmful VOCs and other airborne contaminants. Breathe easy knowing that you and your family are sleeping on only natural materials.

Earth Day Sale Highlights:



15% off your order of mattresses, bedding, and bases

No code needed

Sale dates: April 4–23, 2025 Excludes the Pure Eco Organic Kids Mattress

Lower Prices on Best Selling Mattresses:



The Kiwi Organic Mattress now starts at $659 The Emily Organic Crib Mattress is just $254

This Earth Day, choosing an organic mattress isn't just about better sleep-it's about creating a healthier home and a more sustainable future.

To learn more or shop the Earth Day Sale, visit

