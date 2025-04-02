The Gifts of Pain Series - The Gifts of Pain Volume 4

Volume 4 of The Gifts of Pain Series Launches to promote healing on Mental Health Awareness Month, featuring 31 Authors and compiled by Dr. Elayna Fernandez

- Carmen T. AlvarezFORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Award-winning Storyteller and Founder of the Transformational Storytellers Community, Dr. Elayna Fernández, has announced the launch of Volume 4 of The Gifts of Pain Series on May 17th, 2025, to commemorate National Share-a-Story Month, International Short Story Month, and Mental Health Awareness Month.“The Gifts of Pain: 31 Inspiring Stories of Hope and Daily Journal Prompts to Find Healing in Hardship” is a collection of short daily stories and interactive pages to help readers process their emotional pain and promote emotional wellness.This is the fourth installment of the multi-author book series under Dr. Fernández's guidance. As creator of the S.T.O.R.Y. System for Transformational Storytelling, Dr. Fernández worked with each author to bring their individual chapters to life.In The Gifts of Pain, you'll find 31 inspiring stories by 31 storytellers of diverse ages and backgrounds, as well as interactive activities to implement the lessons they share.“Stories help us feel connected in our pain and in our healing. The powerful journal prompts will help people who are struggling and want to access a deeper level of healing and personal growth,” Fernández shares.Here's a snapshot of what you'll find in volume 4 of The Gifts of Pain, in the words of each of the authors:Tanya Joy, story author of“From Fear to Freedom,” wrote her story for“people who have ever questioned if their relationship is normal, if they should stay or leave, and if they feel controlled.” She wants them to know that“healing is possible and that they are valuable and deserve to put themselves and their needs first.”Dr. Sheri Wood, story author of“From Chaos to Clarity,” shares that her chapter“will help people who have experienced loss, individuals who struggle with difficulty identifying what is theirs to manage or control, minimize interactions with those items that are not theirs to manage (i.e. people, places, events, etc.)” What she hopes the reader learns is that“they can be assertive, feel better, and experience calm and closeness.”Traci Shannon, story author of“From Sweaty and Sticky to Shining like a Star,” wrote her story for“women who feel lost in their lives. Their dreams are now hidden behind to-do lists, school calendars, and endless piles of laundry.” She wants the reader to know that“even in their darkest moments, hope persists. If they look for the tiniest glimpse” of light, they can find a way back to themselves and the shining light within.”Judy Mott-Butler,“From Stressed to Blessed,” assured her chapter will resonate with“women of faith and their families,” and what she hope they take away from it is“the encouragement to allow God to turn their finances around and live a financially abundant life through the use of Biblical principles.”Adjoua Yapobi, story author of“From Beaten and Berated to Blessing Generations,” wrote her story for“those experiencing rejection, abuse, and worthlessness.” She hopes the reader knows that“they deserve to be loved, respected, and cared for, and their potential is limitless. Reaching out for help and healing your wounds is absolutely key to self-love and peace, happiness, and a blessing to others.”Leslie Noble, story author of“From Helpless to Hopeful,” tells us her story will“help people who have been victimized,” and she wants the reader to“learn to recognize the effects of emotional abuse on relationships so they can ask for help and others can foster a supportive and educated community of support for those victims.”Laura L. Zielke, story author of“From Disheartened to Resolute,” assured that her chapter will“resonate with people who have been struggling with the delay and/or have started questioning their calling.” What she hopes they take away from it is that“oftentimes waiting is a significant part of life's journey,” and that“they can use the wait to their advantage by working on themselves so that when the time is right, they are ready to step fully into their calling.”Silvana Pimentel, story author of“From Foreign Sound to Fearless Speech,” wrote her story for“people who have ever felt like their voice wasn't enough-immigrants, professionals, entrepreneurs, and dreamers; those who have been told to fix the very things that make them unique.” She wants them to know that“their differences-their voice, their journey, their struggles-are not weaknesses, they are strengths,” and“to stop questioning whether they are enough and start realizing they are more than enough, exactly as they are.”Robert L. Gatis, story author of“From Reality Dating to Reality Doctoring.” comments that his chapter will“help people who are struggling in the dating world to find a compatible relationship partner - in particular if they are attracting the same type of man or woman or wind up in the same situation over and over again.” He hopes readers take away that“it is their Subconscious Limiting Beliefs about men, women or relationships that may be holding them back from being with that special person.”Kailana Urbanek, a 15-year-old story author of“From Self-Doubt to Confidence,” wrote her story for“people who feel bound to one part of themselves.” She hopes readers will learn that“they are so much more than one part, one subject, or one skill.”Lynda Sloan Allen, story author of“From Not Accepted to Self-Empowered,” tells us that her chapter will“help women and teens who tend to have disempowering thoughts about themselves, based on what others say about them.” Her aim is that readers take away that“you do not need to bask in sadness and pain because of what some thoughtless person did to you or said about you. Instead, self-empowering actions can help you see and believe in the real you.”Carmen T. Alvarez, story author of“From Grief to Purpose,” comments that her chapter will“help those navigating grief, transformation, and the complexities of healing.” She wants the readers to“walk away feeling empowered to embrace their own healing journey, inspired to explore within themselves what is possible.”Dr. Zoe-Ann Bartlett, story author of“From Heartache to Reinvention,” shares that her chapter“will help people who have experienced severe heartache or unexpected setbacks that have profoundly altered their life's direction. It speaks to those standing at a crossroads of despair and possibility, wondering how to move forward.” She wants the readers to“ be inspired to think outside conventional boundaries and discover peace and joy along paths they never imagined possible.”Kim Muench, story author of“From Limiting Beliefs to Empowered Living,” assured that her chapter will“inspire parents of emerging adults who struggle with mental health and/or substance use to step into their role as confident, compassionate guides in their child's journey, even amidst uncertainty.” She hopes the reader will take away that“they are not alone, that positive change is possible, and the understanding that while they cannot control their emerging adults' choices, they can control how they show up as a parent.”Carol Kneece, story author of“From Traumatized to Happy,” tells us that her chapter will“help people who are dealing with loss or struggling to let go of any pain that causes them to feel trapped.” She hopes the reader will understand that“as we reflect on what is causing our pain and do what we can to let go of that experience, we will feel freer.”Adina B. Peyton, story author of“From Acting to Authenticity,” shared that her chapter will“help people who have felt powerless to step into their power and uncover the 'lies' that have kept them from fulfilling their purpose and passion in life.” She hopes readers walk away with“the hope and desire to discard those 'lies' that are extinguishing their passion to become unburdened and free.”Summer Jean, story author of“From Confusion to Clarity,” wrote her story for“people who have or continue to have moments of not knowing what to do, confusion about what is going on, fear, uncertainty, and dissociation from the present moment.” She hopes they can learn that“through moments of trauma, dark secrets, and shame, we can learn to empower ourselves, rise above, and connect with our inner strength, voice, and knowing.”Latasha Hobbs, story author of“From Complaining to Compliance,” tells us her story“will help people who have faith in God and put their belief in Him.” She hopes the reader will take away“not to fight against a God-given assignment.”Leah Johnson, a 14-year-old story author of“From Being Unheard to Owning My Voice,” and the youngest author in this volume, hopes to help“youth who are in the Foster Care System all over the world.” She encourages readers to“be a voice for others who are trying to find their own.”Ulrike Selleck, story author of“From Shut Up to Sing Yourself Well!” tells us her story“will help people who feel stuck in any area of their lives and will show them how to create flow again.” Her aim is that readers“take away from it that their own voice can act as their own healing instrument, and create well-being, energy, and joy in seconds.”Tony Jones, story author of“From Life Sentence to Legal Empowerment,” shares that his story will“help students and parents who are experiencing hardship learn resilience from his life sentence.” He hopes readers can“realize the importance of understanding basic legal terms and practices of the criminal justice system.”Claudia Lorant, story author of“From Self-Sabotage to Self-Mastery,” wrote her story for“women who have experienced human trafficking and women who have suffered through abuse, whether it was perpetrated by any of their family members or anyone else.” She hopes readers can“understand the importance of breaking harmful patterns of ingrained habitual behavior that no longer serve us and gain a deeper self-understanding of the power that lies within them.”Dr. Jiyoung Moon Jung, story author of“From Ugly Scar to Love Story,” comments that her story will“help people who have a scar in any form,” and what she hopes readers take away from it is that” they have the power to rewrite their story.”Dawn Richard, story author of“From Ashamed to Forgiven,” tells us that her story will help“people who struggle with feeling guilty or ashamed about their life experiences or personal choices.” She hopes readers learn that“they can develop self-compassion, understanding, and a deeper level of acceptance and self-love.”Juliet Trail, story author of“From Abuse to Compassion,” tells us her story“will help people who have dealt with abuse at home or bullies, in their past or their present.” She hopes readers will try out the self-compassion practice she shares in her book chapter and that“they'll learn that compassion practice can help relieve stress and cultivate resilience.”Lorena P. Frey, who shares unique stories in Volume 1, Volume 2, and Volume 3 of The Gifts of Pain series, is also the volume 4 story author of“From Unresolved Trauma to Inner Child Healing,” assured that her chapter will help“survivors of childhood trauma and abuse, especially those struggling with unresolved wounds, and who have yet to acknowledge and process their inner child's pain.” She hopes readers take away that“they gain the courage to reconnect with their wounded inner child through her structured roadmap that takes survivors through a journey to travel from darkness to light, resilience, and renewal.”J. Lynn Sherman, story author of“From The Same Old Story to A Brand New Stage,” comments that her story will“help people who find themselves lost in the middle of their emotionally crowded life wanting a healthy escape strategy.” She hopes people take away“the courage and belief that their transformation is waiting.”Star Smith, story author of“From Victim to Virtue,” assured that her chapter will help“people who struggle with the reality of self-doubt and self-love.” She shares:“My philosophy is 'Love yourself more than you love others,' because love comes from within.”Debra Montalvo, story author of“From Self-Hatred to Self-Acceptance,” tells us that her story will help“people who are struggling with body acceptance or an eating disorder; to explore, find, and begin a practice of positivity for mind, body, and spirit.” She hopes the reader“will feel a strong sense of understanding, support, appreciation, and elimination of any fear or shame they may have for their own struggles.”Kim Peterson, story author of“From Death to Destiny,” commented that her story“will help Christians and curious readers from various backgrounds who are fighting debilitating mental health challenges, including thoughts of dying, find relief from their pain.” She hopes readers take away“the idea that our mental health is interconnected across multiple dimensions-- mind, body, spirit, and soul, and that even if they feel alone in the battle, God is fighting for them.”Rebecca Baines, story author of“From Wounds to Wings,” shared that her story“will help people struggling with the aftermath of trauma, loss, or grief.” Her aim is that readers take away“a sense of hope and ways to improve their lives.”To connect with these featured authors, visit @thegiftsofpain on Instagram and follow the #thegiftsofpain hashtag.Why should someone buy The Gifts of Pain book?Author Silvana Pimentel shares:“This book is more than words on a page; it's a mirror. It's a reminder that even in our hardest moments, there is something to be gained. That pain isn't just something to endure-it's something that can shape us, strengthen us, and even set us free. If you've ever wondered whether your struggles had meaning, this book will show you they do.”Dr. Zoe-Ann Bartlett adds:“Don't stop at one book-invest in the entire collection! Each story stands as a powerful testament to the remarkable resilience, positive transformation, and loving nature of the human spirit. These narratives collectively demonstrate how pain's gifts can positively manifest in ways we never anticipated.”The Gifts of Pain series is available on Amazon here: . Make sure to get Volume 3 on book launch day – May 17th, 2025.About The Gifts of PainThe Gifts of Pain book series is a must-read collection of real-life, power-packed, bite-sized stories from 31 authors of diverse backgrounds and walks of life who integrated Dr. Elayna Fernández's powerful S.T.O.R.Y. System of Transformational Storytelling to vulnerably and bravely share their most painful experiences and the practical tools they used to transform them into personal growth and positive change. To learn how to become an author in the series and join the private Transformational Storytellers community, visit thegiftsofpain.About Dr. Elayna FernándezAs an award-winning Story Strategist for over two decades, creator of the S.T.O.R.Y. System for Transformational Storytelling, and founder of the Transformational Storytellers community, Dr. Elayna Fernández supports impact-centered leaders in crafting, telling, and using their stories to empower audiences to break cycles, find peace, and feel whole. She's often featured on global media and global stages, including TEDx and the United Nations. Connect at thepositivemom/ef and follow her @thepositivemom.

