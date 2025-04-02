Métis Crossing Invites Métis Artists To Contribute To The Lodge

Métis Crossing Logo

Showcasing Métis Stories Through Original Art

- Juanita MaroisSMOKY LAKE, ALBERTA, CANADA, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Métis Crossing is calling on Métis artists to bring their creative vision to life within The Lodge at Métis Crossing. As Alberta's Métis cultural destination, Métis Crossing is dedicated to sharing Métis stories - past, present and future. This initiative will offer guests a deeply immersive cultural experience through original artwork in each guest room.The Lodge at Métis Crossing is designed to reflect the richness of Métis heritage and the connection to the land, providing visitors with a meaningful and comfortable stay. Through this call for submissions, Métis artists will have the opportunity to showcase their artistry, incorporating themes of Métis identity, history, and culture into the guest experience.“Every aspect of Métis Crossing is built upon the contributions of Métis people, from the stories we share to the experiences we offer,” said Juanita Marois, CEO of Métis Crossing.“Having Métis artists contribute to The Lodge is an essential part of ensuring that our culture is not only represented but truly felt by every guest who stays with us.”Métis artists of all disciplines are encouraged to submit their concepts for original wall art that reflects Métis stories, traditions, and perspectives. Selected pieces will be permanently displayed in The Lodge, offering both a platform for Métis artists and an enriched experience for guests.Most importantly, the artwork must tell the Métis story-past, present, or future. While AI may be the future, Métis Crossing is seeking work created by hand, which does include digital. Artwork may take many forms, including painting, sculpture (such as a wooden paddle or feather), beading, photography, collage, leather, or hide.Suggested themes include:- Becoming a Nation- Relations and Families- Economic Life and Entrepreneurship- Land and Water Relations- Creative Expressions- Belief SystemsFull guidelines can be found at .About Métis CrossingMétis Crossing is Alberta's first major Métis cultural destination, created as a place for Métis people to share Métis stories year-round. Situated on the land where Métis ancestors lived and thrived, Métis Crossing offers cultural experiences, educational programming, and authentic accommodations that reflect Métis history and contributions to Canada.

