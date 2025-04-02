Sisters Of The Valley Host First-Of-A-Kind Workshop In San Palo

Topical Salve Being Poured

Sisters Working the Medicine in the California Kitchen

Bottled Oils in the California Kitchen

- Sister CamillaMERCED, CA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Sisters of the Valley will be landing in São Paulo next week for their first-ever workshop in Brazil, hosted by Associação Hempatia. Taking place on April 12th and 13th, the hands-on course will teach participants how to infuse oil and make medicinal salves using sustainable, ancestral techniques. The one-day course is being offered on two consecutive days to accommodate different groups and includes meals and certification.Sister Kate and Sister Camilla will be flying in from California, joined by Sister Juliette from Santiago, Chile, and Sister Flora from northern Brazil. Together, they will guide attendees through the sacred and practical processes of medicine-making - a signature offering from the Sisters, who have become an international symbol of alternative healing and women's empowerment.While the classes are nearly full, the Sisters say this visit represents something larger.“This is not just about teaching. We are on a mission to find Latin American white-label manufacturers and distributors,” said Sister Kate.“We believe the plant should be in the hands of the people, and that means building partnerships across borders.”The Sisterhood's expansion into Latin America follows their trip to Santiago in the Fall and is a continuation of their expansion efforts in Latin America. The Sisters believe, as many do, that locally grown is always better. Medicines that don't carry a carbon footprint from international shipping are part of their broader vision of community-based healing and climate-conscious practices.“We've always believed in growing locally, healing locally, and empowering women to lead the way,” said Sister Camilla.“Brazil is a beautiful next step.”To register for the São Paulo class, visit this link . To learn more about the Sisters and their products, visit:

