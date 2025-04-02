403
The Leela Hyderabad Appoints Rajesh Gopalakrishnan As General Manager
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, 2nd April 2025 – The Leela is pleased to announce the appointment of Rajesh Gopalakrishnan as the General Manager of The Leela Hyderabad. With over three decades of rich experience in the hospitality industry, Rajesh brings a wealth of expertise and leadership to this prestigious property.
Rajesh has a proven track record in steering luxury hotels to new heights, having held key leadership positions across renowned hospitality brands. His extensive experience spans managing operations, business development, guest experience, and sustainability initiatives in both established and emerging markets. His previous roles include General Manager at Radisson Hotel Group, Novotel Visakhapatnam, and Grand Mercure Vadodara, as well as senior leadership positions with Accor and Greenpark Hotels & Resorts.
Throughout his career, Rajesh has demonstrated exceptional acumen in pre-opening projects, driving revenue growth, and implementing international hospitality standards. His tenure at iconic properties such as The Leela Mumbai, Grand Hyatt Mumbai, and Taj Coromandel Chennai has equipped him with a deep understanding of luxury hospitality and guest-centric service excellence.
A graduate of the Glion Institute of Higher Education, Switzerland, with an MBA in International Hospitality and Service Industries Management, Rajesh has also completed the prestigious International Hospitality Management Program from Accor Academy Asia, Thailand. His commitment to operational excellence, team development, and innovation aligns perfectly with The Leela's vision of delivering unparalleled guest experiences.
Expressing his enthusiasm for the new role, Rajesh said,“I am honoured to join The Leela Hyderabad and be part of such an iconic brand. I look forward to leading the team in delivering world-class experiences and upholding The Leela's legacy of hospitality and luxury.”
The Leela Hyderabad, renowned for its grandeur and impeccable service, continues to redefine luxury hospitality in the city. With Rajesh at the helm, the hotel is geared up for a new era of excellence and growth.
About Pioneer Holiday Resorts Limited
A very young Indian hospitality firm, Pioneer Holiday Resorts Limited primarily develops high-end hotel projects. The company is boldly entering the high-end hospitality industry with the goal of building world-class hotels and giving guests unforgettable experiences. The Leela Hyderabad is the group's flagship property and is the benchmark for all future luxury developments in the portfolio.
About The Leela Hyderabad
The Leela Hyderabad, a 156-room luxury address sprawled across 2.5 acres, features design and experiences inspired by the regal city and Deccan history. The hotel is in the famed Banjara Hills neighbourhood. Every restaurant at the hotel has a unique tale, ranging from hyperlocal Deccan to creative Asian to Continental cuisines, all of which explore eating and ancestral experiences. Nila, the hotel's wellness centre, is accessed by a walk-through bridge and houses a spa, gym, salon, and pool.
About The Leela
The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts is India's only institutionally owned and managed pure- play luxury hospitality company. The Leela owns, operates, manages, and develops luxury hotels and resorts under,“The Leela” brand which was ranked as #1 among the world's best hospitality brands in 2020 and 2021, and among the world's top three hospitality brands in 2023 and 2024, by Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards Surveys. The company operates twelve properties across key Indian business and leisure destinations, celebrating each hotel through its location, art, culture, and cuisine with bespoke services, celebratory rituals, and immersive experiences. Promoted by private equity funds managed and/or advised by affiliates of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd., The Leela is committed to providing guests luxury experiences with premier accommodation, exclusivity, and personalized service, inspired by the ethos of Indian hospitality.
