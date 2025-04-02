Linda B. Laul To Lead ADAPT Community Network As Chief Executive Officer

"Linda Laul has been a vital part of ADAPT for 35 years, showing incredible leadership in helping people with developmental disabilities in truly meaningful ways," says ADAPT Board President, Kelly Kaminski . "Linda has the complete support of our Board of Directors."

"Ed Matthews, ADAPT's leader of over thirty‐five years, gave us a legacy that we can all be proud of, and a responsibility to carry it forward," says Linda B. Laul . "ADAPT is fortunate to have had him in our midst to forge this vision and shape ADAPT into an environment which advocates for the rights and dignity of all people. We are empowered by the tools he left us to create new opportunities for the people we support."

Laul began her career as a special education teacher and moved into administration for the New York State system supervising residential, day, and clinical programs throughout Long Island, NY where she worked for over 19 years. She joined ADAPT Community Network in July 1990 as the Assistant Executive Director for Day Services. In 2012, Laul assumed responsibility for all programs and clinical services as Chief Operating Officer of ADAPT Community Network.

Laul received her BS in Education from St. John's University and her MS in Special Education from Brooklyn College. In 2004, Laul was honored with the Daniel Weider Leadership Award by CP of NYS in recognition of her continued commitment to excellence and outstanding dedication to the thousands of people with disabilities and their families. In 2013 she was the recipient of the Friends of Asha Niketan Award.

ADAPT Community Network is the leading human service not‐for‐profit and a pioneer in providing cutting‐edge programs and services for people with disabilities. Every day, we build a more inclusive world for thousands of New Yorkers through education, technology, health, residential, and recreational programs in all five boroughs. Our schools and services encompass many people who have challenges beyond cerebral palsy such as autism, Down syndrome, spina bifida, and neuromuscular disorders, among others. We are the largest provider of pre‐school education for children with disabilities in New York. ADAPT's 100 comprehensive programs serve over 20,000 children and adults with disabilities and their families.

