Norfolk Southern To Announce First Quarter 2025 Earnings Results April 23, 2025


2025-04-02 03:01:31
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ATLANTA, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC ) will announce its first quarter 2025 financial results during a live conference call and internet webcast at 8:45 a.m. ET on Wednesday, April 23, 2025. Quarterly earnings results will be released in advance of the call and a press release will be posted on the Investors page of the company's website.

What:

Norfolk Southern First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call

When:

April 23, 2025, at 8:45 a.m. ET

How to Participate:

Teleconference: 1-800-836-8184 (Dial in several minutes prior to call start.)

Live webcast: Via Webcast (Link is also available in the Investors section of the company's website )

Replay:

Following the live broadcast, a replay will be available via web link in the Investors section of the company's website .

For electronic notification of earnings events, subscribe to Investor Alerts , an email distribution list for the latest investor events, reports, news and more from Norfolk Southern.

About Norfolk Southern
 Since 1827, Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC ) and its predecessor companies have safely moved the goods and materials that drive the U.S. economy. Today, it operates a 22-state freight transportation network. Committed to furthering sustainability, Norfolk Southern helps its customers avoid approximately 15 million tons of yearly carbon emissions by shipping via rail. Its dedicated team members deliver approximately 7 million carloads annually, from agriculture to consumer goods. Norfolk Southern also has the most extensive intermodal network in the eastern U.S. It serves a majority of the country's population and manufacturing base, with connections to every major container port on the Atlantic coast as well as major ports across the Gulf Coast and Great Lakes. Learn more by visiting .

Media Inquiries:
 Media Relations

Investor Inquiries:
 Investor Relations

SOURCE Norfolk Southern Corporation

Legal Disclaimer:
Legal Disclaimer: MENAFN provides the information "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

