Norfolk Southern To Announce First Quarter 2025 Earnings Results April 23, 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ATLANTA, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC ) will announce its first quarter 2025 financial results during a live conference call and internet webcast at 8:45 a.m. ET on Wednesday, April 23, 2025. Quarterly earnings results will be released in advance of the call and a press release will be posted on the Investors page of the company's website.

What: Norfolk Southern First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call When: April 23, 2025, at 8:45 a.m. ET How to Participate: Teleconference: 1-800-836-8184 (Dial in several minutes prior to call start.) Live webcast: Via Webcast (Link is also available in the Investors section of the company's website ) Replay: Following the live broadcast, a replay will be available via web link in the Investors section of the company's website .

About Norfolk Southern

Since 1827, Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC ) and its predecessor companies have safely moved the goods and materials that drive the U.S. economy. Today, it operates a 22-state freight transportation network. Committed to furthering sustainability, Norfolk Southern helps its customers avoid approximately 15 million tons of yearly carbon emissions by shipping via rail. Its dedicated team members deliver approximately 7 million carloads annually, from agriculture to consumer goods. Norfolk Southern also has the most extensive intermodal network in the eastern U.S. It serves a majority of the country's population and manufacturing base, with connections to every major container port on the Atlantic coast as well as major ports across the Gulf Coast and Great Lakes. Learn more by visiting .

