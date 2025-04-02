Perzeption Appoints CTO To Enhance Visual Function Assessments

BOSTON, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PerZeption Inc., a U.S. vision diagnostics startup dedicated to preventing vision loss with novel and comprehensive visual psychophysics solutions, proudly announces the appointment of T. Orion Wilmerding as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO). With his extensive technical, managerial and medical device development experience, Orion will lead the company's engineering team elevating PerZeption's current application to the next phase of scalability and growth.

Orion steps into the role with a distinguished career as software architect and senior developer specializing in medical devices. He has a proven history of building and leading teams to create software platforms for diagnostics, patient monitoring, and therapeutic devices. He also brings key data security and regulatory compliance expertise. His knowledge in integrating advanced technology like diagnostic AIs into healthcare platforms makes him an ideal fit to guide PerZeption's strategic direction.

Orion's appointment is part of PerZeption's strategy to transform how clinicians assess visual function." Vision tests-such as those for acuity, color, and depth perception-are essential tools for eye care providers during screening and intervention monitoring," said Dr. Skerswetat, CEO of PerZeption. "However, many current tests are time-consuming, require an administrator, and can limit valuable chair time. They may also fail to detect subtle vision loss."

PerZeption's cutting-edge platform addresses these challenges by measuring over 20 distinct visual functions, offering a comprehensive and personalized assessment of visual perception for each patient. Powered by adaptive algorithms, the technology delivers tailored outcomes while its self-administered design-developed in response to clinician feedback-frees up chair time. "This suite of functional tests eliminates the need for multiple pieces of equipment and extensive training," Dr. Skerswetat added. "Clinicians can now access robust digitized data for patient care and research -all from a single platform."

"We are excited that Orion is joining the company as our CTO.," said Dr. Jan Skerswetat. "His expertise in software engineering and his deep understanding of medical device space will be instrumental as we are targeting the next milestones to bring our technology in front of patients' eyes." As CTO, Orion will cultivate PerZeption's expanding engineering team and spearhead the implementation of the company's advanced vision tests platform.

To see PerZeption's technology in your clinic, go to

SOURCE PerZeption

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED