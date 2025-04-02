XRP News: XRP Bulls Load Up On $BLOC: Blocscale Seed Sale Sees Unprecedented Investors Activity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LIJA, Malta, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The XRP ecosystem is heating up and not just from recent price action. In a bold move that's caught the attention of retail investors and whales alike, BlocScale , the first native IDO launchpad on the XRP Ledger, has entered its Seed Sale phase with explosive momentum. As the demand for real-world asset tokenization grows, early investors are rapidly accumulating $BLOC tokens on Seed Sale , fueling a wave of anticipation that BlocScale could be XRP's next breakout success.







A New Era for XRP: Tokenization Meets Capital Access

For years, the XRP Ledger has stood as one of the most technically advanced blockchains, known for its speed, low fees, and enterprise-grade infrastructure. Yet, it has long lacked one critical component an on-chain launchpad to help startups and businesses raise capital directly on XRP.

BlocScale is solving that. By providing an IDO platform purpose-built for XRP, BlocScale is opening the door for Web3 startups and real-world businesses to tokenize assets, launch tokens, and reach a global investor base all while benefiting from XRP's native liquidity and infrastructure.

$BLOC Seed Sale Momentum: Investors Are Not Waiting

Since launching, the $BLOC Seed Sale has attracted widespread investor attention, with over 20% of the allocation already sold within days. The buzz is real: investors see $BLOC as not only a governance and utility token for BlocScale's platform but also as a long-term asset with significant upside in a rapidly growing niche.

$BLOC Seed Sale Details:

. Token: $BLOC

. Price: 1 XRP = 50 $BLOC

. Allocation: 10,000,000 BLOC (10% of total supply)

. Soft Cap: 10,000 XRP (Achieved)

. Soft Cap: 50,000 XRP

. Min Buy: 200 XRP

. Max Buy: 20,000 XRP

Why the Rush To Participate in $BLOC SeedSale?

First-Mover Advantage on XRP: BlocScale is the first and only launchpad currently live on XRPL.Real-World Asset Tokenization: BlocScale enables the tokenization of assets like real estate, equity, and more.Whale Confidence: On-chain activity and wallet analytics confirm growing whale interest in $BLOC accumulation.Investor-Centric Structure: 40% of raised funds are allocated to DEX liquidity, creating immediate trading support post-sale.Governance Utility: $BLOC holders will help shape the future of the platform, including which projects get launched.

Final Thoughts: Don't Miss XRP's Next Big Opportunity

With the $BLOC seed sale already surpassing 20% of allocation and real-world tokenization projects like XCAT going live, BlocScale is clearly more than just another platform-it's a movement. For early adopters and forward-thinking investors, this is your chance to secure a stake in a platform that's pioneering real innovation on XRPL.

Website | $BLOC Seed Sale Porta | | Telegra |WhitePaper

