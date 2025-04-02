Wendy Cooper-Plaisted, BS, BSN, RNC-OB, C-EFM, CLC, CKC: Dedicated To Maternal & Newborn At Mainehealth Waldo Hospital

Celebrating Expertise, Compassion, and Excellence in Labor and Delivery Nursing

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- MaineHealth Waldo Hospital proudly recognizes Wendy Cooper-Plaisted, a highly skilled Labor and Delivery Nurse, for her unwavering commitment to providing exceptional care for mothers and newborns since joining the team in October 2020. With a rich educational background and a diverse skill set, Wendy has become an invaluable asset to the hospital and the families she serves. Following the closure of the Maine Health, Waldo birth center on April first, Wendy will continue her career as a travel obstetrical nurse.

She graduated from Springfield College with a Bachelor of Science in Rehabilitation Services in 1989, followed by a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Husson University in 1997. Wendy is a Registered Nurse Certified in Obstetrics and a Certified Lactation Counselor who holds multiple certifications, including Electronic Fetal Monitoring. Her clinical expertise extends to Advanced Cardiac Life Support (ACLS), Basic Life Support (BLS), ensuring comprehensive care for patients during labor, childbirth, and the immediate postpartum period.

Wendy is embarking on her 28th year as a dedicated OB nurse, bringing with her a wealth of experience and expertise. She spent 23 years in tertiary care at NLEMMC, where she honed her skills in a high-acuity, fast-paced environment. Wendy has since transitioned to a critical access hospital, where she has spent the past 4.5 years providing exceptional care in the LDRP unit. Throughout her career, Wendy has demonstrated a steadfast commitment to patient care, adapting to various clinical settings while continuing to provide compassionate, expert care to women and families during the childbirth process.

In her current role, Wendy's responsibilities encompass providing holistic care through the nursing process, demonstrating independent judgment to assess patient needs, and delivering high-quality services tailored to each family's unique situation. She actively supervises Certified Nursing Assistants (CNAs) and Unit Secretaries while fostering collaboration among the Medical Staff, Nursing Staff, Administration, Support Services, and Ancillary Services to guarantee safe, effective care.

Wendy's proficiency in triage, rapid decision-making, and policy development enhances her effectiveness in fetal monitoring, antepartum, and postpartum care. Known for her exceptional leadership and mentorship abilities, she cultivates a culture of excellence in patient care and is dedicated to delivering culturally sensitive care that improves patient outcomes through evidence-based practices. Wendy is a proficient pre-operative, preoperative, and post-op maintenance Expert, clinical ladder V status.

Beyond her clinical duties, Wendy's passion for her profession drives her to connect with patients and colleagues alike, creating a warm and supportive environment. She is also pursuing her dream of authoring a book and is currently seeking assistance in the publishing process.

Wendy's infectious humor and vibrant personality have been the heartwarming forces behind her success in the nursing profession. Her ability to light up any room with laughter and her fearless, outgoing spirit have inspired many to approach each day with optimism and compassion.

MaineHealth Waldo Hospital celebrates Wendy Cooper-Plaisted for her dedication to maternal and newborn health, and her contributions to the nursing field will undoubtedly inspire future generations of healthcare professionals.

