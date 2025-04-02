Summary Of Flsmidth & Co. A/S’ Annual General Meeting

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 4-20252 April 2025, Copenhagen, Denmark





On Wednesday 2 April 2025 at 4:00 p.m. CEST, FLSmidth & Co. A/S held its Annual General Meeting at the offices of the company, Vigerslev Allé 77, DK-2500 Valby, with the following agenda:

1. The Board of Directors' report on the company's activities in 2024

2. Presentation and approval of the 2024 Annual Report

3. Approval of the Board of Directors' fees:

Final approval of fees for 2024Preliminary determination of fees for 2025

4. Distribution of profits or covering of losses in accordance with the approved Annual Report

5. Presentation of the Remuneration Report 2024 for an advisory vote

6. Election of members to the Board of Directors

7. Election of company auditor

8. Proposals from the Board of Directors:

8.1 Amendment of the articles of association

8.2 Treasury shares

9. Any other business

----

Re 1: The General Meeting took note of the Board of Directors' report.

Re 2: The General Meeting approved the Annual Report 2024.

Re 3: Approval of the Board of Directors' fees:

a: The General Meeting approved the Board of Directors' fees for 2024.

b: The General Meeting approved the preliminary determination of fees for 2024.

Re 4: The Board of Directors' proposal regarding distribution of dividends with DKK 8 per share was adopted.

Re 5: The Remuneration Report 2024 was approved by advisory vote.

Re 6: The General Meeting re-elected Mr. Mads Nipper, Ms. Anne Louise Eberhard, Mr. Thrasyvoulos Moraitis and Ms. Anna Kristiina Hyvönen to the Board of Directors. Further, Mr. Christian Bruch, Mr. Rune Wichmann and Mr. Lars Engström was elected to the Board of Directors. Mr. Tom Knutzen and Mr. Daniel Reimann resigned from the Board of Directors.

Re 7: The general meeting adopted the proposal by the Board of Directors to re-elect Ernst & Young Godkendt Revisionspartnerselskab as auditor in respect of statutory financial and sustainability reporting in accordance with the recommendation from the audit committee.

Re 8: Proposals from the Board of Directors:

Re 8.1: Amendment of the articles of association – extension of the Board of Directors' authorisations to increase the company's share capital – was approved. The authorisation is thereby extended until 2 April 2030 with a total aggregate issue of new shares of DKK 100,000,000.

Re 8.2: The Board of Directors' proposal to authorise the company to repurchase treasury shares until the next Annual General Meeting was approved.

Re 9: No other business.





The Chairman of the Annual General Meeting closed the Annual General Meeting at 5:07 p.m. CEST.

60.15% of the votes and of the share capital were represented at the Annual General Meeting.

At the subsequent board meeting, the Board of Directors elected Mr. Mads Nipper as Chair and Mr. Christian Bruch as Vice Chair.





