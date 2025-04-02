URBAN OUTFITTERS EXPANDS VINTAGE + REMADE COLLECTION WITH FOUR EXCLUSIVE CURATOR DROPS

Featuring Unique Upcycled and Handcrafted Designs from Renowned Artists, These Limited-Edition Collections Promote Sustainable Fashion and Individual Style

PHILADELPHIA, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Outfitters is investing in their Vintage + ReMade program with four new curator collections set to launch this month. The four curator collections-featuring Magg's Rags, Campbell & Kramer, Fruits of Venus, and Little Oyster Club-reflect UO's longstanding commitment to curating vintage fashion, offering authentic vintage finds alongside exclusive upcycled designs crafted from deadstock fabrics.

With Gen Z driving the demand for sustainable fashion, these latest drops underscore UO's commitment to both style and understanding their consumers' values. Now implementing monthly curator drops and continuously refreshing their vintage selections, UO is transforming the way customers engage with one-of-a-kind fashion

Each curator collection brings a distinct aesthetic to the Urban Outfitters community, giving customers access to pieces that champion both individuality and sustainability:



Campbell & Kramer – A Los Angeles-based brand crafting elevated basics from deadstock fabrics, blending timeless silhouettes with sustainable production.

Little Oyster Club – A Y2K-inspired collection by Mackii Shaye, featuring nostalgic, "as-seen-on-TV" pieces that revive early 2000s pop culture moments.

Magg's Rags – A bold, color-driven collection from Pittsburgh artist Maggie McLaughlin, upcycling UO materials into statement-making wearable art. Fruits of Venus – A hand-painted, upcycled collection by Carly McKown, celebrating the vibrant energy of spring with painterly textures and dreamlike hues.

"Vintage is the DNA of our brand, and we're excited to continue building out our Vintage & ReMade franchise, especially through these exclusive collaborations with such strong rising talents," said Cyntia Leo, Head of Brand Marketing at Urban Outfitters. "We know our Gen Z customers are looking for pieces that are both unique and conscious, and these drops are an exciting way to deliver on that and revamp our Vintage & ReMade offerings."

Each drop will be available both online and in select UO stores, with immersive pop-ups and activations bringing the collections to life. As the conversation around sustainability in fashion evolves, Urban Outfitters continues to push forward, making vintage and reworked fashion a key part of its brand.

About Urban Outfitters: Urban Outfitters is a global lifestyle brand dedicated to fueling the next generation's individuality through a unique blend of product, creativity, music, and youth culture. Founded in 1970 in a small space across from the University of Pennsylvania, Urban Outfitters now operates over 200 stores across the United States, Canada, and Europe, alongside a dynamic digital presence. Empowering bold self-expression, Urban Outfitters leads with its distinctive designs and curated selection of women's, men's, accessories, and home products, and best-in-class brand partnerships. For more information and to shop the Vintage + ReMade collections, visit urbanoutfitters/vintage-remade .

SOURCE Urban Outfitters

