CJ 4DPLEX And Marcus Theatres Strengthen Partnership With Three New SCREENX Locations

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Since its debut, the SCREENX auditorium at Marcus Ridge Cinema has consistently delivered strong box office results, demonstrating the growing demand for premium moviegoing experiences. The new SCREENX locations will open at Marcus Southbridge Crossing Cinema in Shakopee, MN, Marcus Crossroads Cinema in Columbus, OH, and Marcus Addison Cinema in Addison, IL. This marks the first SCREENX theater for the Columbus area as well as the debut for SCREENX in the greater Chicago area. Set to open ahead of the 2025 blockbuster summer season, all three sites will also feature luxury recliner seating.

SCREENX, the world's first multi-projection cinema technology, delivers a groundbreaking 270-degree panoramic viewing experience. By extending select scenes onto the left and right walls of the auditorium, SCREENX surrounds audiences with story-enhancing visuals that can't be replicated at home.

Mark Gramz, President, Marcus Theatres® stated, "The success of our first SCREENX location at Marcus Ridge Cinema confirmed the demand for this differentiated cinema technology. Our partnership with CJ 4DPLEX underscores our commitment to providing innovative entertainment options, and we're excited to bring SCREENX to three new markets."

"We're redefining how moviegoers experience cinema by bringing even more SCREENX theaters to audiences across the Midwest," added Duncan Macdonald, Senior Vice-President, Business Development of CJ 4DPLEX America. "Our collaboration with Marcus continues to set new standards for the future of cinema and we're confident these new auditoriums will further drive box office success."

CJ 4DPLEX and Marcus Theatres have a long-standing partnership, including a 4DX location at Marcus Gurnee Mills Cinema in Gurnee, Illinois. This latest expansion highlights both companies' dedication to enhancing the moviegoing experience through cutting-edge technology.

About CJ 4DPLEX

CJ 4DPLEX is a leading, next-generation cinema technology company, headquartered in Seoul with international offices in Los Angeles and Beijing. The company has created innovative film technologies for theaters worldwide that include 'SCREENX', '4DX', and 'Ultra 4DX' for consumers to experience films in ways that were never before possible.

CJ 4DPLEX is a part of the CJ Group conglomerate that also includes entertainment powerhouses CJ CGV, the fifth largest theater chain in the world, and CJ ENM (CJ Entertainment & Media), who produced the Academy Award®, Golden Globe® and SAG Awards winning film, "Parasite".

SCREENX is the world's first multi-projection cinema with an immersive 270 degree field of view. By expanding the image beyond the frame and onto the walls of the theater, SCREENX places the audience directly at the center of the story, creating a visually immersive viewing experience unlike any other. To date, there are over 425 SCREENX auditoriums around the world in 40 countries.

4DX provides moviegoers with a multi-sensory cinema-going experience, allowing audiences to connect with movies through motion, vibration, water, wind, snow, lightning, scents, and other special effects that enhance the visuals on-screen. Each 4DX auditorium incorporates motion-based seating synchronized with more than 21 different effects and optimized by a team of skilled editors. To date, there are over 770 4DX auditoriums around the world, spanning over 70 countries

About Marcus Theatres

Marcus Theatres® , a division of Marcus Corporation, is the fourth largest theatre circuit in the United States and currently owns or operates 985 screens at 78 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern® by Marcus and BistroPlex® brands. For more information, please visit and follow the company on Facebook , X , Instagram , and TikTok .

About Marcus Corporation

Headquartered in Milwaukee, Marcus Corporation is a leader in the lodging and entertainment industries, with significant company-owned real estate assets. In addition to its Marcus Theatres division, its lodging division, Marcus® Hotels & Resorts , owns and/or manages 16 hotels, resorts and other properties in eight states. For more information, please visit the company's website at .

