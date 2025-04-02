Centaurus Financial Sponsors Golf Tournament Benefiting Tustin Schools

ANAHEIM, Calif., April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite the rain, golfers helped raise nearly $180,000 for school programs at Tustin Unified Schools Foundation's 11th Annual Golf Classic and Auction Reception. As a title sponsor of the tournament, Centaurus Financial, Inc., an Anaheim, California based independent broker/dealer, was a key contributor to the event's success.

"Helping kids is always a joy to me," said Centaurus CEO Ron King. "Knowing that we are contributing to the future of our country by ensuring that students have a great education is a way we can support our community, and we do it eagerly. My sons and my grandchildren graduated from Tustin Unified, and they do the terrific job of educating the students."

The event was held March 13 at Strawberry Farms Golf Club in Irvine, which included the tournament, followed by a dinner and silent auction. More information about the Tustin Public Schools Foundation can be found at tpsf .

About Centaurus Financial

Headquartered in Anaheim, California, Centaurus Financial, Inc. is a national independent financial services company registered and licensed to offer securities, investment advisory services and insurance products. Centaurus Financial is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA ) and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC ). Centaurus Financial is registered as a broker/dealer and Registered Investment Adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC ). For more information about Centaurus Financial, please visit centaurusfinancial .

