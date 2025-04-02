Track's New Owner Portal Empowers Owners, Improves Transparency

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Until now, the Owner Portal built into TrackPMS was only accessible via web browser. When a survey of Track customers revealed that property managers overwhelmingly sought closer relationships with their owners, the development team got to work on an app-based mobile experience that could enhance and strengthen those relationships.

"Owners, along with guests and employees, are one of a property manager's most critical audience," explained Rosita Hernandez, a product manager for Track. "The new Owner Portal provides a peerless mobile experience for owners that makes it simple to check their property performance anytime, anywhere."

Early praise from beta customers has been enthusiastic. Liz Piazza, a system administrator for Steamboat Springs, CO-based Moving Mountains, said, "I'm excited to begin using the new Owner Portal App. The technology is not only sleek and intuitive but also incredibly powerful. It's evident that Track has designed this app with the future in mind, and I'm confident it will help our owners manage their properties more efficiently and with greater ease than ever before. With its user-friendly interface, I'm hopeful it will also encourage more owners to actively engage with the platform, making property management even more seamless for everyone."

New Features, Unprecedented Ease of Use

The new Track Owner Portal was built to be a tool for owner communication that makes owners feel like the valued business partners they are. New features include:



Quick access to real-time reporting, including revenue, occupancy, and reservations

In-app messaging with the property management company

Built-in tooltips to help owners understand key metrics in the handy, at-a-glance Overview dashboard

Combined availability and reservation details with no need for cross-referencing

Clear visual indicators for check-in and check-out times Easy process for owners to make reservations for themselves

"At Track, we believe that guests, employees, and owners are the most vital relationships that PMCs can nurture," said Boogie Wittenburg, CEO of TravelNet Solutions. "Our new Owner Portal mobile app strengthens the owner relationship by giving them a powerful tool to easily communicate with property managers and manage their investment."

About TravelNet Solutions

For more than two decades, TravelNet Solutions, Inc. (TNS) has provided integrated software and marketing solutions for the hospitality industry anchored by its flagship TrackSuite. Our single-vendor ecosystem gives growing vacation rental companies all the enterprise-class tools they need to scale. With ongoing investment in the development of the platform's native features and 70+ integration partners, Track helps hospitality pros level up and scale in an increasingly dynamic market.

