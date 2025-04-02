BAE Systems Awarded $70 Million Contract For Future Virginia Payload Module Missile Tubes

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "These missile tubes deliver critical firepower to the Virginia-class submarine fleet, a cornerstone to U.S. national security," said Charles Lewis, director of Submarine Programs for Platforms & Services at BAE Systems. "Continuing to manufacture VPMs at our Louisville, Kentucky, facility maintains our strong support to the industrial base, while also ensuring Sailors receive the capability they need to protect our country."

VPM tubes add significant firepower and payload capacity to the Virginia-class submarine due to its ability to launch up to seven Tomahawks or future missile variants. These complex structures are built by the highly skilled and deeply experienced workforce at the Louisville facility.

The facility also builds the propulsor for the Virginia-class submarine, as well as a heavy propulsor structure for the Columbia-class submarine. BAE Systems has the manufacturing capability and capacity to take on additional work building submarine structures to further support the U.S. Navy.

