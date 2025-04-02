BAE Systems Awarded $70 Million Contract For Future Virginia Payload Module Missile Tubes
VPM tubes add significant firepower and payload capacity to the Virginia-class submarine due to its ability to launch up to seven Tomahawks or future missile variants. These complex structures are built by the highly skilled and deeply experienced workforce at the Louisville facility.
The facility also builds the propulsor for the Virginia-class submarine, as well as a heavy propulsor structure for the Columbia-class submarine. BAE Systems has the manufacturing capability and capacity to take on additional work building submarine structures to further support the U.S. Navy.
For more information, please contact:
Andrew Eversden, BAE Systems
Mobile: +1 240-935-6345
[email protected]
@BAESystemsInc
SOURCE BAE Systems, Inc.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment