Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Police Product To Puncture Vehicle Tires (BTK-256)

PITTSBURGH, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to provide law enforcement with a more effective means of stopping a vehicle involved in criminal activity," said an inventor, from Chelsea, Ala., "so I invented THE TIRE STRIKER. My design enables police to puncture tires in a safe and controlled manner."

The patent-pending invention provides a quick way for law enforcement to disable a suspect's vehicle. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to throwing spike strips across the road. As a result, it would make it much easier to stop, control, and apprehend criminals. It also increases security and protection. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for police departments, officers, border patrol, the military, counterterrorism experts, and security firms. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Birmingham sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-BTK-256, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

