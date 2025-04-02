Triple Whale Unveils First Agent-Powered Intelligence Platform For Brands To Optimize Their Entire Business

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Triple Whale, the leading intelligence platform for brands of all sizes, today unveiled the next generation of its platform - agent-powered intelligence built to help brands make smarter and faster decisions across their entire business.

The launch marks a major milestone in Triple Whale's vision to help brands grow more efficiently, by transforming overwhelming data into strategic insights and automated action that ultimately drive profitable growth.

"The operating landscape for brands today has never been more complex - or more full of opportunity," said Maxx Blank, co-founder and COO of Triple Whale. "With AI agents tailored to optimize customer acquisition, conversion, and retention - and even business operations - we're not just giving brands tools. We're giving them superpowers to move faster, spend smarter, and scale with confidence."

Highlights from today's launch include:

Triple Whale introduced the first AI agents designed to accelerate every part of a brand's business-including customer acquisition, conversion, and retention, plus business and inventory decisions. Moby Agents analyze massive volumes of data at scale, detect anomalies before they turn into revenue risks, deliver insights that would have gone unnoticed, and make real-time recommendations to optimize for profitability - saving brands hours of manual analysis every week, and providing insights that never would have been possible before.At the foundation of Triple Whale lies a fully-managed, AI-optimized data warehouse with real-time ingestion, universal schema, raw SQL access, and reverse ETL support. A new Data In API feature allows brands to future-proof their analytics by piping in data from any source - from Walmart orders to post-purchase surveys to TV spend.From AI agents focused on acquisition strategies (like cross-platform creative analysis), to new advanced measurement models like Marketing Mix Modeling (MMM) and Incrementality Testing, marketers can now easily make faster decisions, backed by data.With these enhancements, Triple Whale now offers three of the most advanced marketing measurement methods in one easy-to-use platform - empowering brands to quickly pinpoint which tactics and campaigns drive performance across channels and turn strategy into science. And with new ad platform controls, they can act on those decisions in real time - directly from Triple Whale.The company also announced new tools to significantly improve ad platform targeting. This includes the expansion of their CAPI enrichment tool - Sonar Optimize - to integrate with Google and, coming soon, Sonar Optimize for TikTok. Triple Whale is also building a groundbreaking native analytics integration with Meta that automatically sends a brand's Triple Whale attribution data to Meta's optimization engine.New advanced web analytics tools like Path & Funnel Analysis, Page Speed Monitoring, Site Search Analysis, and Custom Events, plus CRO-focused Moby Agents, make it easy to optimize site performance and identify potential conversion improvements.Turn anonymous traffic into high-value repeat customers with enhanced segmentation, Klaviyo Flow enrichment via Sonar Send, and Retention Agents that analyze email and SMS performance for ongoing optimization. Early users of Sonar Send are seeing a 22% average increase in Flow revenue.Triple Whale announced nine new one-click integrations, including AppLovin, Reddit, LinkedIn Ads, StackAdapt, Rakuten, and Impact Radius - giving brands deeper insights across more channels and campaigns.

Triple Whale was founded with a clear mission: make it easier to run a profitable brand.

From the very beginning, AI has been at the heart of that vision - not as a feature, but as the foundation. What began as a single source of truth with advanced attribution and measurement models has evolved into a fully AI-native intelligence platform, now trusted by over 30,000 brands and 2,000 agencies worldwide.

"Triple Whale is no longer just for analyzing performance," said Jenna Crane, VP of Marketing at Triple Whale. "It's a command center - with agents that help you make better decisions, faster."

Expanded early access to Moby Agents opens today, with 300 spots for brands and 200 for agencies. To request a demo, visit triplewhale.

About Triple Whale

Triple Whale is the agent-powered intelligence platform built for faster, more confident decisions across your entire brand. Powered by AI agents that sit on top of a fully-managed data warehouse, proprietary identity resolution technology that uncovers rich customer behaviors other platforms miss, and powerful tools for customer acquisition, conversion, and retention, Triple Whale turns complex data into clear guidance for profitable growth.

More than 30,000 innovative brands like True Classic, OUAI, and OLIPOP trust Triple Whale to scale more efficiently.

SOURCE Triple Whale

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED