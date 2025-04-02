Dr. Nazeera Dawood, CEO Of Vendorship Inc., Honored As 2025 Enterprising Women Of The Year Award Winner

Pictured here Dr. Nazeera Dawood, CEO of Vendorship, inc. is honored as a 2025 Enterprising Women of the Year at the magazine's 23rd Annual Awards Celebration & Conference. March 27 to March 29, 2025, in Nashville. Dr. Dawood was recognized for her signif

Prestigious Awards Program Recognizes World's Top Women Entrepreneurs

- Dr. Nazeera Dawood, Vendorship CEOATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Nazeera Dawood, CEO of Vendorship Inc., was honored as a winner of the prestigious 2025 Enterprising Women of the Year Awards, named by Enterprising Women Magazine and Foundation at the 23rd Annual Enterprising Women of the Year Awards Celebration & Conference held March 27 to March 29, 2025, at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Nashville, Tennessee. Dr. Dawood was recognized as one of the world's top women entrepreneurs in the $1 Million - $2 Million business category for her leadership and significant contributions in strategic business development and government procurement services, supporting businesses across various sectors."I am deeply honored to be recognized among such distinguished global leaders," said Dr. Dawood. "This achievement truly belongs to our incredible Vendorship team and our happy customers, whose trust and support have made our successes possible. We remain committed to empowering enterprises of all sizes to navigate government contracting and grow sustainably."Vendorship Inc. has established itself as a leader in government contracting and business development, serving over 150 clients and securing more than $100 million in government contracts. The firm has successfully managed and submitted more than 2,000 RFPs, achieving a 100% proposal acceptance rate. Recognized by the City of Atlanta and Georgia State House of Representatives for its community impact, Vendorship offers specialized guidance in securing critical federal & state certifications, including GSA schedules and SBA 8(a), MBE, WBE & WOSB among others. The firm excels in helping clients identify and pursue local, state, and federal contracting opportunities while providing strategic coaching and proposal writing services.The Enterprising Women of the Year Award celebrates accomplished women entrepreneurs who demonstrate significant business growth, mentoring, and community leadership. Dr. Dawood exemplifies these values through Vendorship's initiatives such as hosting strategic workshops, offering tailored mentorship programs for entrepreneurs, and providing extensive support in obtaining critical certifications for businesses.

