Havenlock Introduces Gen 4 System With Advanced Security At ISC West

HavenLock, Inc., in collaboration with Alarm, announces the debut of its 4th Generation Access Control System at ISC West 2025 in Las Vegas.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- HavenLock, Inc., a veteran-owned leader in advanced access control technology, proudly announces the debut of its 4th Generation Access Control System at ISC West 2025 in Las Vegas. Developed in collaboration with Alarm and supported by a Phase II AFWERX STTR award, this latest innovation redefines the landscape of door security.

A New Era of Access Control

Alex Bertelli, CEO of HavenLock, articulates the transformative impact of the new system: "Generation 4 isn't just a better lock-it's the foundation of a smarter, more secure built environment. Our platform not only replaces outdated hardware but adapts to the evolving needs of modern security, serving diverse environments from classrooms to command centers."

Introducing LockSightTM – The Brain Behind the Door

At the heart of Gen 4 is LockSightTM, Haven's proprietary onboard sensor platform that enables real-time Attack DetectionTM, visual verification, and edge-based decision-making at the door. This system is ONVIF-compatible and built for expansion, positioning each lock as a critical node in an intelligent security network.

Flexible Power Architecture

Gen 4's power architecture offers unparalleled flexibility:

. Standalone: Powered by an onboard rechargeable battery, making it ideal for locations without direct power access.

. Hardwired Takeover: Easily integrates into existing power systems, facilitating simple retrofit of legacy systems.

. PoE Upgrade: When connected via Power-over-Ethernet, it unlocks advanced features in collaboration with LockSightTM and Alarm, suited for large-scale installations.

Seamless Integration with Alarm

Through its partnership with Alarm, HavenLock's Gen 4 platform is natively integrated into one of the industry's most robust security ecosystems. This integration enables centralized control, mobile access, event logging, and remote automation, enhancing security management across multiple facilities.

Defense-Grade Security and Global Scalability

Originally tested under U.S. Air Force Special Operations Command contracts, Gen 4 is now transitioning to broader fielding with enhancements like Starlink and Starshield connectivity for global, secure command and control capabilities.

Mission-Driven Innovation and Code Compliance

Haven Gen 4 is mission-driven and fully compliant with critical safety standards, including UL 294, UL 10C, NFPA 101, and ADA requirements. It is recognized under the DHS SAFETY Act for terrorism-related liability protection.

Proven Innovation, Secured by Intellectual Property

HavenLock's technology is protected by an extensive patent portfolio, which covers the unique hardware design, integrated sensor architectures, and software interfaces of Gen 4. This intellectual property ensures HavenLock maintains its leadership in the security technology market.

Endorsement from Safety Experts

Bob James, a NFPA Certified Fire Protection Specialist, praises the system: "In my 45 years working in fire safety, Haven's 4th Generation System stands out as exceptionally balanced between security needs and life safety requirements. It's engineered to exceed the strictest safety codes while providing robust security solutions."

About HavenLock:

HavenLock, Inc. is a veteran-owned company based in Nashville, TN, specializing in next-generation physical security solutions. With patented locking systems and proprietary sensor technology, HavenLock provides advanced security systems for educational, commercial, and defense applications.

