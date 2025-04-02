ALM Automotive Group Expands Central Georgia Presence With Acquisition Of Perry CDJR Dealership

- Khush Bhatia

PERRY, GA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ALM Automotive Group, one of the Southeast's fastest-growing automotive retailers, announces the acquisition of a premier Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and RAM dealership in Perry, Georgia. The dealership, now operating as ALM CDJR Perry , represents a strategic expansion of ALM's growing footprint in Central Georgia.

Located at 100 Iffie Road in Perry, ALM CDJR Perry offers an extensive inventory of new and certified pre-owned Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and RAM vehicles. The dealership serves customers throughout Warner Robins, Macon, Bonaire, Dublin, and Milledgeville, providing a convenient option for Central Georgia residents seeking quality vehicles.

"This acquisition aligns perfectly with our commitment to bringing the ALM customer-first experience to more communities across Georgia, " said a spokesperson for ALM Automotive Group. "We're excited to welcome Perry area residents to the ALM family and introduce them to our unique approach to automotive retail. "

The Perry location features ALM's signature customer-focused amenities, including a state-of-the-art service center staffed by certified technicians equipped with professional tools and advanced diagnostic equipment. The service department specializes in everything from routine maintenance to major repairs, using only genuine OEM parts to ensure optimal vehicle performance.

Customers at ALM CDJR Perry can explore a diverse selection of vehicles, from family-friendly Chrysler Pacifica minivans and rugged RAM 1500 trucks to sporty Dodge Chargers and capable Jeep SUVs. Each pre-owned vehicle undergoes a thorough inspection and reconditioning process, with complimentary CARFAX vehicle history reports provided for additional peace of mind.

The dealership also offers ALM's industry-leading five-day/300-mile exchange policy, allowing customers to return vehicles that don't meet their expectations. This customer-friendly approach extends to ALM's nationwide shipping service, with complimentary delivery for Georgia residents and affordable shipping options for out-of-state buyers.

"At ALM CDJR Perry, we want customers to feel like family when they visit us, " the spokesperson added. "Our sales team helps customers find their perfect vehicle, our finance specialists create affordable payment plans, and our service department makes it a priority that vehicles perform at their best for years to come. "

The Perry acquisition brings ALM's total to 16 dealerships across Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina, with the company now offering over 3,000 new and used vehicles across all locations. ALM CDJR Perry is open Monday through Saturday from 9:00 AM to 8:00 PM. For more information, visit or call (478) 777-8762.

About ALM Automotive Group

Founded in 2006, ALM Automotive Group has grown from a single pre-owned dealership to 16 locations across Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company offers new and pre-owned vehicles from over 30 manufacturers, with a focus on transparent pricing, exceptional customer service, and hassle-free car buying. ALM's inventory of more than 3,000 vehicles includes options for every budget. For more information, visit almcars.

About ALM Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM Perry

ALM Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM Perry serves Perry and surrounding communities including Warner Robins, Macon, Bonaire, Dublin, and Milledgeville. Located at 100 Iffie Road in Perry, Georgia, the dealership offers a wide selection of new and pre-owned Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and RAM vehicles. The facility features a state-of-the-art service center with modern service bays, professional tools, and certified technicians who use genuine OEM parts. For more information visit or call (478) 988-8444.

