Canyon Pines Continues To Grow With Additional Homesites Available In Exclusive Community West Of Denver

Custom modern homes in a luxurious mountain setting draw buyers near and far looking for unique setting with access to open space and trails

ARVADA, CO, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Canyon Pines , a premier luxury residential community located on Colorado's Front Range, is now offering a select number of homesites in the current phase of the development priced from $495,000 to $1,400,000, these homesites range in size from 0.51 to 2.74 acres. This stunning location offers a truly unique residential experience on more than 150 acres nestled beneath Coal Creek Peak and surrounded by over 1,200 acres of open space.

Canyon Pines showcases premier architectural designs, creating an opportunity for homeowners to build their dream home in one of the most desirable settings-the Foothills of the Rocky Mountains-conveniently located between Boulder and Golden.

With Phase One of the trail system complete, the first residents will be moving in over the summer, ready to take advantage of spectacular views and over 3.5 miles of trails. Construction in the community is progressing quickly with multiple homes breaking ground in the upcoming months, and others currently in the design phase.

Beyond the homes, Canyon Pines offers exceptional recreational opportunities with backcountry-style trails ideal for hiking, biking, and snowshoeing. The development partnered with the International Mountain Biking Association (IMBA) to design the community's trails with various lookouts.

The Process

Canyon Pines invites prospective homeowners seeking this unique opportunity to explore the area with a self-guided or private tour. Once on-site, visitors can scan QR codes on signage placed throughout the community to access additional lot details and interactive maps that display parcel and building envelope boundaries.

The development offers a selection of architectural styles, each tailored to complement the site's topography and surroundings. These styles include Modern, Prairie, Cabin, Homestead, Ranch, and Vernacular. Other options include the Modern Vernacular by Semple Brown, Modern design by Arch11, Prairie Style by Melton Design + Build, Modern Cabin by HMH Architecture + Interiors, and Cabin Style by FOLLOW.

“We're committed to creating a seamless process for homebuyers allowing them the freedom to make choices about their home, while allowing the natural beauty of the area to flourish. We have set up intentional design standards for the community and work with several architects and builders to create truly custom homes,” said Chad Ellington, Principal of Canyon Pines Development Co.

This location provides owners with direct access to expansive open spaces, trails for recreation, and panoramic views overlooking both the Denver metropolitan area and the Great Plains to the east, as well as the stunning ridges and cliffs of Coal Creek Canyon to the west. Canyon Pines offers a variety of rugged terrain-from rocky outcroppings to wide-open spaces, allowing for extensive landscaping and ultimate privacy.

With the perfect canvas for creating a custom, modern residence, prospective homeowners will select their desired lot and architectural style. They may choose to work with one of Canyon Pines' established designs or create one of their own, following the community guidelines. Design in hand, construction can begin with a preferred builder, or a builder of the homebuyers' choice.

The Team

Joining LIV Sotheby's International Realty (LIV SIR) real estate advisors Emily Henderson and Jennifer Davenport in representing Canyon Pines is Chris Angelovic from the firm's Boulder office. A top producing broker with LIV SIR, Angelovic is known for his exceptional customer service and communication skills.

“I'm excited to join Emily and Jennifer in representing this amazing community. Being only 25 minutes from Downtown Boulder we feel this is an exceptional opportunity for homeowners, and I look forward to heightening community awareness within the Boulder area.” said Angelovic.

A second-generation real estate professional, and a native of Boulder, Angelovic graduated from the University of Colorado with a degree in business and has successfully acquired, remodeled, and sold properties in Vail, Seattle, Denver, and Boulder.

“We believe Canyon Pines is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” said Emily Henderson, of LIV SIR.“I can confidently say there is no other community on the west side that offers these views while allowing homeowners to create a truly one-of-a-kind property.”

Canyon Pines is being developed by Chad Ellington, a seasoned real estate professional, with sales managed by Emily Henderson, Jennifer Davenport, and Chris Angelovic from LIV Sotheby's International Realty.

To learn more about Canyon Pines and available homesites, please visit . For more information on homesite availability, pricing, or to set up a tour, contact Emily Henderson at 303-717-3418 or ..., Jennifer Davenport at 303-919-4891 or ..., and Chris Angelovic at 720.438.9232 or ...

About LIV Sotheby's International Realty

LIV Sotheby's International Realty services the Front Range markets of Boulder, Castle Pines, Castle Rock, Colorado Springs, Denver, Evergreen, Golden, and Northern Colorado as well as the resort markets of Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Crested Butte, Dillon, Telluride, Vail, and Winter Park. Our expert real estate professionals provide local expertise for buyers and sellers in Colorado combined with the global reach of the Sotheby's International Realty brand. Contact LIV Sotheby's International Realty by calling 303.893.3200 or visiting livsothebysrealty for all your real estate needs.

Angela Jones

LIV Sotheby's International Realty

+1 303-629-8123

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.