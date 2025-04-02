Investornewsbreaks KRTL Holding Group Inc. (KRTL) Commences Dual Listing On Upstream

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) KRTL HOLDING Group (OTC: KRTL) , a diversified holding company focused on biotechnology innovation, global API sourcing, and cross-border distribution solutions, has commenced trading on Upstream under ticker symbol KRTL.“We are thrilled to dual list on Upstream's next-generation marketplace. This milestone supports our mission to drive innovation and expand across the global environment by securing FDA-compliant supply chains and ensuring the availability of critical healthcare inputs in the U.S. market under the highest regulatory standards,” said Cesar Herrera, CEO of KRTL.

“By up-listing on Upstream and in light of the international deals ahead, we're creating new opportunities for our partners, international consultants, and global investors to access a market and exchange that simplifies participation free from short selling and the complex barriers often found in traditional markets. Listing on Upstream expands our global visibility and connects us with a broader investor community that shares our vision and long-term growth strategy.”

To view the full press release, visit

About KRTL Holding Group Inc.

KRTL Holding Group operates through its subsidiaries KRTL Biotech Inc. and KRTL International Corp. KRTL Biotech focuses on innovation in biotechnology, particularly in securing and developing global partnerships for the sourcing and distribution of critical active pharmaceutical ingredients (“APIs”) and wellness-focused compounds. KRTL International supports these efforts by managing regulatory compliance, trade logistics, and cross-border collaboration to ensure secure, FDA-compliant pathways into the U.S. market. With a strong commitment to quality, transparency, and sustainability, KRTL aims to position itself at the forefront of bio and agri-technological advancement.

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire (“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

InvestorWire is powered by IBN