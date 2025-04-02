Platinum Luxury Auctions Notches Another Record In March Sale Of FL Waterfront Estate

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Platinum could not disclose the sales price, but noted it was "a significant record for the community of Saint Johns, achieving a new, all-time high price for the market," according to Trayor Lesnock, Platinum's founder and president. Lesnock served as auctioneer for the sale and said the price "nearly doubled" the market's previous record of $4.85 million. Platinum held the sale in partnership with listing broker of record Anita Vining of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty.

The property had been listed by Vining during portions of 2021 at 2022 at a price of $9.9 million before being taken off the market. It was then scheduled for luxury auction in early 2025 and simultaneously re-listed at $15 million, a price that was largely chosen for promotional purposes in advance of the auction, according to Platinum.

Lesnock noted the high bidder was all smiles after prevailing at the auction, but first approached the process carefully. "The buyer was initially somewhat trigger shy after the frustration of coming up short at another auction in the area but ultimately registered for the sale, prevailed and is thrilled to soon be the new owner of the property," he said. The identity of the buyer was not disclosed, other than being described by Platinum as an entrepreneur with businesses in publishing, entertainment and real estate.

Platinum has been recently active in Saint Johns County, selling four properties in a row there – largely in Ponte Vedra Beach – within the past 18 months. In fact, the firm has another, upcoming sale on May 17 for a 3-story oceanfront home in southern Ponte Vedra Beach. Lesnock expects the broader market area, including neighboring Duval County, to be more active for high-end home auctions over the next few years. "Pricing remains resilient, which is positive, though many brokers are reporting that their previous 'over-supply' of luxury buyers has significantly contracted in the traditional brokerage market. In these instances, sellers tend to explore their options, such as the luxury auction process."

The Eventide property spans an impressive 15 waterfront acres and features a main residence and two-story guesthouse, both styled in the manner of the grand mansions of the Old South. The parcel includes more than 100 mature oak trees and boasts 600 ft of frontage on the St. Johns River, in addition to an 1,100-ft boat dock.

Additional details on the sale are available by contacting Platinum's offices at 800.262.5132 or by visiting PlatinumLuxuryAuctions .

About Platinum Luxury Auctions: Platinum Luxury Auctions created the luxury auction® model for multimillion-dollar real estate auctions and owns the federal trademark rights to the term "luxury auction." The Miami-based auction house specializes in the non-distressed sale of multimillion-dollar properties in the U.S. and select international markets, and has offered properties in 33 states and 14 countries to date. Platinum's team has closed more than $1.7 billion in luxury auction sales, and has consulted or advised HNW and UHNW individuals on more than $4.45 billion in luxury property assets. PlatinumLuxuryAuctions .

SOURCE Platinum Luxury Auctions LLC