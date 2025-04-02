Comar Introduces New Glass Ball Tip Dropper Assemblies, Beautiful Enhancements -- Drop By Drop

VOORHEES, N.J., April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Comar, a trusted U.S. supplier of innovative packaging solutions, proudly introduces its latest product family: Glass Ball Tip Dropper Assemblies. This premium solution combines precision, elegance, and versatility to enhance the application of cosmetic and beauty products.

Designed to deliver both functionality and luxury, Comar's new Glass Ball Tip Droppers are available in two distinct glass ball tip designs, allowing brands to choose the perfect look and feel for their product lines. With customizable closure colors and optional overshells, clients have endless options to create eye-catching, standout packaging that aligns with their product's brand identity.

The Bent Ball Tip Dropper Assemblies are available in pipette lengths ranging from 7x50 mm to 7x110 mm; the Straight Ball Tip Dropper Assemblies are available in pipette lengths ranging from 7x34 mm to 7x100 mm, offering compatibility with a wide variety of bottle sizes. This flexibility empowers brands to achieve consistent presentation across their product range while ensuring precise application with each use.

As a leading U.S. supplier, Comar prioritizes dependable service, unwavering product quality, and quicker lead times - enabling customers to bring their products to market faster and with greater confidence.

"Our Glass Ball Tip Dropper Assemblies are designed to meet the growing demand for sophisticated, premium packaging from a domestic supplier in the beauty and cosmetics industry," said Charles Retif, Senior Product Manager at Comar. "We are excited to offer a solution that combines elegance, precision, and performance to help our customers differentiate their products on the shelf."

About Comar

Comar, headquartered in Voorhees, NJ, has 11 strategic manufacturing locations and employs a host of plastic molding technologies, including injection molding, injection blow molding, injection stretch blow molding, and extrusion blow molding, which are complemented by a full suite of value-added services. For 75+ years, Comar has partnered with clients to launch high-impact packaging and medical solutions -transforming them from concept to reality, where they can positively impact the world around us. Comar, earning a Silver Medal, ranks among the top 15% of companies assessed by EcoVadis, underscoring its commitment to environmental, social, and ethical responsibility. Comar is majority-owned by Morgan Stanley Capital Partners.

SOURCE Comar

